Rohit Sharma uses cricket analogy to sum up Max Verstappen’s dramatic F1 world title win





Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 world championship title on Sunday in the most dramatic of circumstances when he drove his luck to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. With Hamilton comfortably in the lead in the final few laps of the season-closing race, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed out towards the end. As a result, the safety car was deployed, allowing Verstappen to close the gap on Hamilton. The roaming cars were then allowed to overtake the safety car just before it was dropped, allowing Verstappen to start the final lap almost next to Hamilton. Using his faster tires, Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton and sealed the win to pilot Hamilton to the world championship title. This was Verstappen’s first title. He also became the first Dutch driver to secure the world championship. Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-time internationals, seemed excited by the dramatic end of the race. To summarize his thoughts on the sensational final lap of the race, Rohit took to Twitter on Sunday night. The lead-off batter used a cricket analogy to describe Verstappen’s victory, saying it was akin to a batter winning a game with a six-ball. “1 ball requires 6 and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Incredible #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship victory,” Rohit wrote on his Twitter account. 1 ball 6 and guess what, Max Verstappen hits him. Incredible win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021 Earlier in Sunday’s race, Hamilton overtook Verstappen at the very beginning and took a comfortable lead. promoted However, after leaving the pits early in the race, Hamilton’s tires were worn out towards the end. The British driver was still in a comfortable position before Latifi’s crash brought Verstappen closer due to safety car regulations and then sealed the win with a final lap overtake. Topics mentioned in this article

