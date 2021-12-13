Michigan Football WR Ronnie Bell Talks ACL Injury, Recovery Time

ANN ARBOR, I. –He really came into his own—as a leader and a playmaker—when Ronnie Bell found himself suddenly on the ground in Michigan’s season opener, unsure of what had just happened. He had already scored a touchdown on a long catch-and-run, and he looked poised to repeat his success, only later on a punt return.

Then, catastrophe.

Something wasn’t right, Bell discovered as he stood up after being tackled from behind. He wasn’t sure at the time, because at first he thought it was just a minor adjustment. But of course that was not the case, because that would be his last appearance in the 2021 season.

Bell shared what that was like to limited media at a private event at the Shinola store in downtown Ann Arbor, describing the moment he sustained his ACL injury.

“I just remember knowing I was about to score!” said Bel. “And eventually someone got me from behind and it was really uncomfortable. From all I understand, I hyperextended my knee back, but when my knee popped out, it hurt everything in my leg. Things happen. I couldn’t really control that when I was tackled. When it happened, I really thought I was overstretching my knee, because I’ve done that a few times – my whole life, or whatever. I really didn’t like it much. I was lying on the floor and it didn’t hurt, but when I got up to walk away I couldn’t put any weight on my leg and I thought, ‘Wait a minute.’”

Bell, of course, has no particular grasp of events as they unfolded — from his injury on the field to his prognosis — but soon learned he wasn’t going to get any good news.

“I don’t even know, it all happened so abruptly,” Bell said. “I heard the doctor, whoever was there, whoever touched my leg, talked about my ACL. I think I heard Coach or someone else say it. My eyes were closed for so long, when I opened my eyes I saw my father and you can read the room a little bit. And this was all – not really.”

Bell has now had his surgical repairs eight weeks ago and is walking around without crutches. He rehabilitates every day and at the same time remains actively involved in the state of affairs and the team.

Although he will be able to start training soon, he will not be a full-fledged jumping ball just yet, as he says he will be out of contact. But it goes step by step and one day at a time before it becomes one piece at a time.

For now, he’s doing everything he’s been asked to do in rehab and is looking forward to his next step, which will be jogging in about a month.

“I’m fine. I’ve been back to normal things over the past few weeks,” Bell said. “It just feels good not to have to walk on those crutches or braces or anything like that.

“I can go jogging in week 12. So in a few weeks I can do more things. I really don’t know much, I just take it day by day and do what they tell me. Do what they have mapped out for me. I’ve never been hurt, so I don’t know how it goes. So I’m just listening and learning and going – making the most of it.”