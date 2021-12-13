Tennis Djokovic still the man to beat as problems grow off the pitch

Article content MUMBAI Novak Djokovic once again dominated the men’s game and a new star in Emma Raducanu exploded onto the scene at the US Open, but the sport ended 2021 in a deadlock with China over the safety of former doubles number one Peng Shuai. Djokovic started the year by winning a record ninth Australian Open nL1N2KR05D title and by the time the season reached the finals of the fourth and final major of the year at the US Open, the Serb was on the brink of history. A title at Arthur Ashe Stadium would have made Djokovic the first man to win all four majors in a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969 and also helped him break a tie for a men’s record 20 Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal .

Article content However, it was Russian Daniil Medvedev who created a bit of history of his own when he racked up a first big nL1N2QE0HP by demolishing Djokovic in straight sets at Flushing Meadows. However, the Serb had yet to break another draw in 2021, and this time he managed to surpass his childhood idol, American Pete Sampras, by taking the number one rankings at the end of the year for a record seventh time. Djokovic also won a record 37th ATP Masters title, surpassing Federers’ record for most weeks as the ATP number one. Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Tokyo’s gold medalist, were worthy challengers, but Djokovic left no one in doubt that he would remain the man to beat next season.

Article content “I’m really tired of this season and this whole year,” Djokovic said after Serbia’s loss to Croatia in the semi-final against Croatia in the Davis Cup, adding that he will return hungry for more. In team tennis, Russia was unrivaled as they won the ATP Cup, Davis Cup nL1N2SQ0BF and the inaugural Billie Jean King nL1N2RX0GM Cup with the pair of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev also winning mixed doubles gold at the Tokyo Games. BEAUTIFUL RADUCANU Raducanu won the title of Newcomer of the Year for her spectacular few months on the court, which began with her fourth round appearance at Wimbledon and culminated in winning the then 18-year-old maiden major nL1N2QD0H9 at the US Open. Entering the hard court major as a 150th-ranked qualifier, 18-year-old Raducanu became Great Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion in 44 years.

Article content Born two months apart in 2002, Raducanu and Canadian Leylah Fernandez sparked a frenzy as they knocked everyone out on improbable runs to the title decider in New York. However, the year ended on a sour note for the sport as the WTA suspended the 2022 nL1N2SM2GY tournaments in China over concerns over the treatment of Peng, who had accused a former deputy prime minister of sexual assault. China has been the epicenter of the WTA’s aggressive expansion into Asia for more than a decade, and the women’s tour hosted nine events in the country as the last full season before the COVID-19 pandemic was held in 2019. But by the turn of the year, the future of tennis in China looked bleak. Unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot endanger our players and staff by holding events in China, said WTA chief Steve Simon.

Article content DUO WOUNDED For the legions of Federer and Nadal fans, it was a year to forget, as both lost part of the season to injuries, while the Spaniard also relinquished his French Open nL3N2NV0A0 clay court, which was claimed by his great rival Djokovic . The 23-time big winner Serena Williams also struggled, who retired with a hamstring injury from her first round at Wimbledon and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Her heir apparent, Naomi Osaka, missed a couple of Grand Slams for a different reason. Osaka started the year by collecting her fourth major nL1N2KQ07N at Melbourne Park, but the Japanese player stunned the world by withdrawing from her second-round match at the French Open after an argument over skipping press conferences.

Article content The 24-year-old revealed that she struggled for several years to cope with depression before also opting out of Wimbledon for the sake of her mental well-being. After Ash Barty chose to stay in Australia for much of the year last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 Ash Barty made the most of her six months away from home by winning a tour of five titles , including a second large nL1N2OM05T at Wimbledon. She skipped the Billie Jean King Cup and the WTA final at the end of the season due to Australian border restrictions, but had done enough to secure her third straight year in a row. The Best Improved Player of the Year award went to Czech Barbora Krejcikova for an amazing season winning the French Open nL5N2NU0FT title for her first major in singles. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris)

