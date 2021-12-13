Hockey coach Woodland Park recalls team closure during skatepark shooting | Local news





“That was kind of the scary part,” he said. “Nobody knew what was going on. Nobody knew the seriousness of it.” Rink officials eventually let the team, as well as those who showed up for the public skating session afterward, out on the ice to take the kids’ minds off what was going on, Seabolt said. While parents of team members are sympathetic to what happened, Seabolt said there is a sense of disappointment that children don’t have to be exposed to these incidents. “It’s a facility and property designed to keep kids safe and give kids a safe place to be kids, and it turned out to be somewhat the opposite of that,” Seabolt said. Seabolt said he personally witnessed or heard about incidents of criminal activity in Memorial Park, including drug paraphernalia; people on dirt bikes riding through the baseball field, soccer field, and skate park; and street races in the parking lots where bystanders might cross. Seabolt also said he witnessed a woman pull a knife on two men who apparently stirred her up. Seabolt said he called 911 and let the woman know, but all three left before authorities could arrive. While Sokolik said he couldn’t comment on rumours, he noted that the park is large and houses multiple addresses. There have been a huge number of calls for service in the past two years, he said, but most were initiated by police proactively patrolling the park. “We are absolutely aware that we have criminal activity there,” Sokolik said. “It’s a very large park so things can happen, especially at night or those very, very early morning hours. I’m also aware that we have a lot of officers (who regularly) patrol as part of their duties.” In addition to officers patrolling the park, out-of-school school workers may also be tasked with going to the park, Sokolik said. When asked for comment from an ice rink official, city officials listed Sokolik as the best source for information, as Sertich falls under the purview of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, they said. For Seabolt, the incident highlights the need for Woodland Park to commission its own hockey rink. The ice rink at Meadow Wood Sports Complex in the city has no roof. As such, the Ice Age is subject to Colorado’s temperamental weather. When the rink was finished, kids could practice closer to home rather than in Sertich, about 30 minutes to the east. The team could also host matches at home. But the recent incident also reminds Seabolt that the rink is necessary to keep his players safe, including his oldest son, who he currently coaches, and his middle son after him. “Something like that happens and it always brings up the thought of, ‘Yeah, it’s time we get busy and focus on our kids and give them a facility so they don’t have to travel, and we can keep them close to home. ‘” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/local/woodland-park-hockey-coach-recalls-team-lockdown-during-skate-park-shooting/article_42bf7400-596a-11ec-910c-e7b143955fcf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos