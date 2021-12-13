Sports
Avalanche ride Andre Burakovsky Coattails to win Panthers
Andre Burakovsky has a lot of attacking talent. And we’re not talking about someone who has yet to ‘tap’ his potential as a hockey player. The fact is, Andre Burakovsky has a Stanley Cup ring on his finger as a member of the Washington Capitals as of 2018, and it wasn’t like he was just a passenger, along for the playoff ride (clears throat.. .Philipp Grubauer).
Burakovsky scored two goals in a Game 7 win for Washington over Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference Finals, then skated for a regular squad in the Caps’ Cup win over Vegas. So if Burky does something like he did tonight – scoring the hat-trick in a big home win over the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena – it’s not like it came without notice.
I’ll say this right now: I don’t think Burky will be back next season as Av. I think he’s going to be a UFA and want a lot of money, and the Avs just won’t be able to afford it. I think his place will be taken by a hybrid of Oskar Olausson and/or Martin Kaut and/or Alex Newhook and that will be it. And for the sake of Avs fandom, let’s hope Burky goes out with the Avs like he did with the Caps.
(And, hey, I’ve been known to be wrong about UFA stuff before. Maybe he’ll re-sign and a street was once named after him in Denver). For now, to quote the great Ric Ocasek of the great Boston band, The Cars, “Let the Good Times Roll.”
The Avs won a game tonight because they are a better hockey club than the Florida Panthers, despite the showy record of the visitors. Colorado won despite the lack of captain, Gabe Landesog, in the lineup and despite the lack of top scorer, Nazem Kadri, in the lineup – nor the great young defender Bo Byram.
And the Avs also lost a defender in the match. Jacob MacDonald was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a hard but clean hit by Panthers attacker Ryan Lomberg. MacDonald had his head down and came out of the corner with a puck, paying for it with a shoulder check to the torso. There was no penalty on the hit, and I would bet a million on one against additional competition discipline to get it.
Many people who don’t really know much about the game of hockey would like to think that maybe they can control all the bad things that can happen in a game where players are traveling at 25-30 mph on skates. But, just like death and taxes, bad things will happen. I also wish no one ever ran a red light again in the history of mankind, but it will happen.
Even Avs coach Jared Bednar agreed.
“I think it looked clean, yes,” Bednar said.
The good news is that MacDonald was reported by Avs radio man Conor McGahey to be alert, responsive and fully motorized not long after he left.
The Avs reacted appropriately after the hit on the MacDonald hit. They have torn up many Panthers and beat them on the leaderboard. Burakovsky was the judge, jury and executioner in all of this.
“We’ve been really good lately, and I think we’ve cleaned up a bit at the back, the way we wanted. I think we are going in the right direction,” Burakovsky said. “If I get the chance to shoot it or make a play, I’ll do it. If someone has a better chance than me, I’ll skip it.”
But Burky had the best chances tonight, and he took advantage with his excellent shot. Ask hockey people and they’ll tell you that Burakovsky has one of the best releases in the league with his shot. It is often fast, fast and accurate.
Burakovsky’s last goal broke a 2-2 draw, and the Avs had to hold out at the end, when Florida started the power play with 1:18 to go. Darcy Kuemper stretched out a few times, but managed to keep the puck out of the net in those tense final seconds.
Erik Johnson also made a big play at the end, helping to stop a puck that would otherwise have gone over the goal line.
The Avs are now at 16-7-2 and it was nice to see them win a tough, defensive game as well. You can’t score seven goals every night.
The Avs only got three tonight, and from just one player. But they were the better team and deserved the win.
