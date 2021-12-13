On this day (December 14, 2001): Sunderland’s young dynamo Dan Neil is born





Sunderland fans love nothing more than to see a young footballer who has been singing in the stands next to them, living the dream of donning the red and white shirt and representing the club on the pitch. But when that player turns out to be one of the most promising young talents to pop up on Wearside for years, the excitement almost reaches fever pitch. Dan Neil joined the club in his hometown, Hebburn Town, a veritable production line of players in men’s and women’s football and soon graduated from the Sunderland AFC academy, representing England at Under 15 level along the way. His first appearance for the senior Lads side came as a 16-year-old under Jack Ross in a Checkatrade Trophy match against Morecambe in 2018, but he first caught my eye in a friendly match under Phil Parkinson against Gateshead when football was relaunched. raised his head. the corona lockdown of 2020. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images A serious knee injury had kept him sidelined for the better part of two years, but when he came up against the Heed to replace Elliot Embleton in an advanced midfield position, he looked stylish on the ball, positionally astute and played a certain through pass that set the Roker Report WhatsApp groups on fire. Sometimes the vision and weight of one pass can indicate the potential of a player and a boy, what a potential this guy has! This season under Lee Johnson, Dan has taken every opportunity to settle on the side, starting the campaign as a left-back and opening his account with arguably the best debut goal we’ve seen in many years for the Roker End against Accrington in September. Now the beating heart of this promotion-challenging Sunderland side, he is also back in the England line-up, playing the majority of the Under-20s 2-0 defeat to Portugal last month. His new four-year contract with the club was announced as a milestone in the rebuilding of our club. Our best young players will no longer be swallowed up for a pittance by parties higher in the pyramid. Lee Johnson has compared Neil to a young man Paul Gascoigne, and he really is destined for great things in the game. The gaffer has put his trust in him as a mainstay on the side and he can rightfully claim to be one of the first names on the team sheet right now. If he plays his part in promoting us to the championship this season, who knows how far Sunderland can go with young Daniel at the He is currently one of the leading assist-makers in League 1, and with a passing accuracy of over 80%, his quality is on display for all to see and we can be sure that scouts from all over Europe will be keeping a close eye on his progress. Dans is obviously a nice lad too, spending time playing video games with school kids during visits and also giving a class interview (he will also donate to the Soup Kitchen appeal after losing a table tennis match at the practice area this week). Happy Birthday Dan, we all hope you enjoy it! Dan Neil lost a game of table tennis to a former provincial table tennis player who works on the training ground, resulting in a charity donation for the fundraiser! Little birdie told me he had no idea about her credentials before he accepted the bet#SAFC pic.twitter.com/B3cOBzacDr Smoker Report (@RokerReport) December 12, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rokerreport.sbnation.com/2021/12/13/22831366/on-this-day-14-december-2001-sunderlands-young-dynamo-dan-neil-is-born The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos