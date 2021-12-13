Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers still owns Bears, throws four TDs in 45-30 win





Getty Images Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that his “I still own you” comments to Bears fans could one day be used against him. But Sunday was not that day. Although the Bears had a 27-21 lead, the Packers scored 24 straight points to beat their division rival 45-30. Rodgers was great, especially in the second half when he threw a couple of touchdown passes. He finished the game 29-of-37 passing for 341 yards with four touchdowns. Green Bay’s last scoring drive was a 13-play, 71-yard clockbleeder that ended with a 3-yard score from Rodgers to receiver Davante Adams. The long possessions lasted 8:38 a.m. With that score, Adams tied receiver Jordy Nelson for #2 on the all-time Green Bays list with 69 touchdown receptions. Adams finished with 10 catches for 121 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Allen Lazard also had six catches for 76 yards with a TD. After the second quarter, it looked like the game was going to be a shootout. Chicago scored 24 points in the period and Green Bay scored 21. According to NFL research, it was the first time since at least 1925 that there were five touchdowns of at least 35 yards in a single quarter. But the explosive play slowed in the second half as the Bears failed to lose a first time on their first four possessions. quarterback Justin Fields was strip-fired on Chicago’s first run in the third quarter leading to a quick Green Bay touchdown. The Bears didn’t score until then Cairo Santos hit a 43-yard field goal with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter to make it a two-ball possession game. They made it more interesting by recuperating an onside kick. But Fields threw his second interception of the night on the fourth and 13th with 53 seconds left, effectively ending the game. Fields finished 18-of-33 and passed for 224 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions along with one lost fumble. Fields also led the Bears with 74 yards rushing on nine carries. With the win, the Packers go to 10-3. If the Cardinals lose to the Rams Monday night, Green Bay will replace the NFC’s No. hold 1 seed. The Packers travel to Baltimore next week to play the Ravens, who may not have a quarterback Lamar Jackson after he suffered an ankle injury in Sundays loss to the Browns. Rodgers’ regular season record against the Bears also improved to 22-5. However, the Bears are 4-9 and seem increasingly likely to have a regime change. They take on the Vikings at home next Monday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/sunday-night-football-aaron-rodgers-still-owns-bears-throws-four-tds-in-45-30-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

