Keeping up with the British: December 13, 2021





We may have reached the end of both the ATP and WTA seasons, but the British are still enjoying brilliant success on the ITF and wheelchair tennis tours. Here’s your weekly update on all things British tennis. What happened in British tennis last week? Billy Harris reached the top 500 in the world for the first time in his career after winning his fourth singles title of the year at the M15 Antalya. World number 483, Harris, has lost just one game in Turkey from the last four events and came second in the tournament. After hard-fought victories over Arthur Fils and Daniel Cukierman in the quarter- and semi-finals, Harris defeated sixth-seeded Antonio Cayetano March in the final 6-1, 6-4. The other British champion this week was Stuart Parker, who won his first ITF doubles title on the M15 Montasir. The 24-year-old teamed up with Frances Arthur Bouquier to claim his first trophy. The pair defeated top tier Kirill Kivattsev and Mirko Martinez in the semifinals 7-6(1), 6-2, before beating Omar Brigida and Alessandro Coccioli in a thrilling three-set final. The final 2021 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour event for UK players ended with Antony Cotterill and James Shaw finishing second in the quad singles and quad doubles at the ITF3 MTA Open in Antalya. At the fourth tournament in three weeks in Turkey, Cotterill reached his fourth consecutive quad singles final. However, as with the previous three tournaments, his hopes of taking the title were dashed by Turkish second seed Ugur Altinel, who won their final decider 6-2, 6-3. As Saturday’s third and penultimate match day was lost to rain, Cotterill and Shaw also had their semi-final quad doubles to play on the final Sunday, eventually winning that match against Japan’s Mika Ishikawa and Germany’s Marcus Laudan 5- 7, 7-5, (11-9). They do, however, give the ad a walk-over in the final to Altinel and the Japanese Kei Usami. Posts of the week Congratulations Emma Raducanu on being nominated for this year’s Sports Personality of the Year. Another big congratulations to former UK No. 1 Johanna Konta who got married this week. So Yesterday I got married. Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 12, 2021 The preseason is in full swing for the British. Preseason in full swing at the National Tennis Center pic.twitter.com/C3ePY41MZC LTA (@the_LTA) December 12, 2021 Ready for season 2022… Where are the British stars playing this week? M15 Antalya – Billy Harris and Toby Martin (Q)

M15 Cancún – Giles Hussey (Q)

M15 Montasir – Stuart Parker and Julian Cash (Q)

W15 Montasir – Anna Brogan (Q) and Eliz Maloney (Q)

M15 Doha – Ryan James Storrie

