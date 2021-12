Washington loses at home to Dallas, tempering NFC East’s title aspirations

Washington lost his few defensive starting points for Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys, his starting quarterback and best offensive player during the game, and ultimately the game itself, but only after a frenetic comeback in the fourth quarter. A quick touchdown from Jonathan Williams and a pick-6 from Cole Holcomb turned a 27-8 affair into a 27-20 tussle, but a late (and doubtfully confirmed) Kyle Allen fumble cost Washington a chance at an unlikely to achieve victory. Before Taylor Heinicke left with an injury in the fourth quarter, Washington delivered almost nothing, especially in the first half. The running game that had propelled Ron Riveras’ club to its winning streak was also absent all afternoon, with Dallas leading 24-0 at halftime. All things considered, the defense put in a solid effort against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, but Heinickes’ crew was totally outmatched, leaving their comrades to dry. A deep TD to Cam Sims was really the only highlight of the offenses prior to the garbage time. As for a list of the lows, three sales figures and the premature departure of Terry McLaurin certainly lead the way, but have a lot of extra company there. What made the afternoon even more terrifying from Washington’s perspective was the scene in the stadium. The promising news is that Rivera, who craved butts in the seats, got just that. The problem was that at least 50 percent, and probably more, of those butts had Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper jerseys on their companion torsos. After building himself up to a record .500 since coming back from the bye, Washington is now 6-7 with four divisional matchups to go. The Cowboys officially have a three game lead over Burgundy and gold, 9-4. The final margin of victory proved to be kinder to Riveras than the actual game, which was a profound disappointment to Allen’s last few possessions. Now the postseason is certainly not out of reach, but the NFC East seems to be. For a coach who takes pride in building a resilient roster, Rivera will need that quality to show himself in Philadelphia this week and next Sunday. We want Dallas to turn into We’ve got Dallas-ed, and it will be critical for Washington to recover physically and mentally before its other Wild Card competitors pull out.

