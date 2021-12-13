PAK vs WI Live Score 1st T20 Match Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs West Indies Updates Commentary Stream Live Cricket Babar Azam Nicholas Pooran





Live PAK vs WI Score and Updates, 1st T20 Match Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T 20 Series Match between Pakistan and the West Indies at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan and the West Indies will close the horns on Monday in the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13. After the cancellation of the recent major country tour, Pakistan will breathe a sigh of relief with the West Indies touring their country for a white ball series. The tour will consist of a three-game T20I series and a three-game ODI series. However, things are not going according to plan as the touring group witnessed a total of four COVID-19 positive cases prior to the start of the T20I series. WI players Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a support staff member tested positive for the virus and had to be banned from the tour. PCB is still confident to continue the series on schedule. Pakistan has history on their side as their head-to-head record against the West Indies gives the Men in Green the upper hand. Also watch the PAK vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies Live match, Pakistan vs West Indies Live score today, PAK vs WI T20 Live video, Live Cricket, 1st T20 Live, PAK vs WI live score, SonyLIV app live cricket match today online, live cricket match streaming, watch PAK vs WI 1st T20 live match, PAK vs WI 1st T20 LIVE streaming online, live score today Pakistan vs West Indies match, PAK vs WI 1st T20 live match score, Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket score. You can watch Pakistan vs West Indies live blog from National Stadium, Karachi.Also Read – PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I : Captain, Vice Captain, play 11s for current Pakistan vs West Indies T20 match, injury and team news from National Stadium at 18: 30 am IST December 13 Monday Also Read – Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When and Where RM vs ATL Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Broadcast on MTV Also Read – Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When & Where OSA vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Broadcast on MTV

