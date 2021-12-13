No vax, no play: Stosur supports the Aus Open rules





Sam Stosur is one of the biggest names in Australian tennis and she has spoken out about the vaccination debate

Australian tennis player Sam Stosur says athletes, and the events they participate in, must follow the same vaccination rules as everyone else. The government’s vaccination mandate has resulted in significant uptake in recent weeks for global tennis stars, who must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to compete in the Australian Open in January. Stosur, who is preparing to play in her 20th Australian Open main draw after winning the US Open doubles title in September, said it was the best way forward. “I can definitely see where other people are coming from, but if we’re going to go through with it and have (any kind of normal life) it’s just the position we’re in, unfortunately,” Stosur told News Corp. “If the mandate rolls in across the country, why should a sporting event be any different? “We have to do what we have to do to get rid of this, and if we can do it right and in a safe way to still be able to enjoy the social aspects of sporting events (it’s worth it).” The 2011 US Open singles champion said the debate in some parts of the tennis community about Australia’s strict Covid-19 restrictions was mainly due to timing. “I don’t think it will be just in Australia for tennis players. It’s already hard to get into the (United States) States and I couldn’t imagine Europe saying ‘Yes, do what you want’. “This is a hot topic because we are the first grand slam and we are the first tournaments of the new year, so it’s about Australia putting these restrictions and mandates in place. “But I think it will be difficult if you are not (vaccinated) to remain a tennis player. “I’d rather be vaccinated with the trips we take. That’s my choice and my opinion, but it’s hard to see another way of doing things.” Former Australian Open boss and high profile player Paul McNamee does not believe vaccination mandates will be “widespread” for tennis stars. But he said Australia’s stance meant that many other tournaments around the world would no longer be in a quandary, as about 95 percent of the top players are now vaccinated. “[The mandate]has been a very good incentive for those left behind to get their act together,” McNamee said. “To be honest it was hard for them to do it when they are on the road because when do you pick a time to get your two vaccinations?” McNamee said the players’ initial backlash was simply seeking clarity after the initial “indecision” over vaccination rules between the federal and state governments. He tipped that unvaccinated Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert wouldn’t be the last player to withdraw from the Open, but he thought there wouldn’t be many.

