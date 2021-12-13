Sports
Tom Brady is making NFL history…again, plus the Ravens could be in trouble
Good Monday morning, sports fans. I hope you are well rested with this newsletter and that your fantasy squad is still alive in the playoffs.
Mine will be missing a hair unfortunately… but I’ll get through the heartbreak and bring you everything you need to know about a wild week 14 — and much more.
Let’s go right there.
Good morning to everyone, but especially to…
TOM BRADY AND THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- Break the record of NFL completions? Check.
- throw you 700th career touchdown pass (including the playoffs)? Check.
- Let that 700th career touchdown pass be too the game winner in overtime? Check.
That was all in a day’s work for Tom Brady, who found Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard walk-off score if the Buccaneers beat the Bills, 33-27.
For much of the afternoon it didn’t look like any heroic deeds would be needed, because:
- Tampa Bay led 24-3 at halftime, with Brady and Leonard Fournette both rush for touchdowns and Brady throws a touchdown to Mike Evans.
- But Josh Allen led a remarkable comeback in the second half for Bills with a hasty touchdown and passing touchdowns to Dawson Knox and Gabriel Davis.
- Buffalo kicked his first disc in overtime. Shortly after, Brady Perriman found streaks across the field. Perriman ran faster than the Bills defense to the end zone.
It was far from perfect, but Tampa made enough plays when needed, says NFL our writer Tyler Sullivan:
- Sullivan: “While the defense allowed 24 points to the bills in the last two quarters of regulation, they were able to only bend and not break as Buffalo moved the football all the way to the 7-yard line in under 30 seconds. Tampa Bay…. In overtime, the unit was more like what we saw in the first half, forcing a quick three-and-out, who then handed the ball back to Brady, who would eventually hit Perriman for the walk-off touch down.”
Honorable Mentions:
And not such a good morning for…
LAMAR JACKSON AND THE BALTIMORE RAVENS
The story of the Baltimore Ravens’ season is to overcome injury after injury. However, the latter can be the hardest to get back from.Lamar Jackson was discharged with a high ankle injuryin the second quarter ofa 24-22 loss to Cleveland.
There are no quarterbacks who depend on their mobility as much as Jackson. During backup Tyler Huntley did well in relief, he’s not Jackson.
With Baltimore’s second consecutive loss,the AFC North has become everyone’s division, writes our NFL pundit Bryan DeArdo:
- The Ardo:“Who will win the north is a mystery. Each team has its own unique strengths and weaknesses. One thing that is almost certain is that the North will not be decided until week 18, when the four teams meet in two matches that will ultimately determine a champion.”
The Ravens have been plagued with injuries — only the Giants have more players on IR — and their schedule is absolutely brutal. Baltimore’s next three games are: against the Packers, against the Bengals (who won the first meeting 41-17) and against the Rams. If they have to play one of those games without Jackson, it gets even harder.
Not so honorable mentions:
Packers rally after shaky first half, prove they still own Bears
If you have checked the idle state of bear packers last night, you probably did a double take. If you checked again after the game ended, everything was back to normal.
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes — including two to Davante Adams — and the Packers beat the Bears 24-3 in the second half to beat Chicago 45-30.
The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 27-21 at halftime thanks to some strong plays from Justin Fields and the league’s first kick return touchdown this season of Jakem Grant.
But Green Bay dominated both sides of the ball after halftime, writes our NFL pundit Cody Benjamin.
- Benjamin: “After a slow start where they scored on consecutive runs, they actually moved the ball at will. And that takes its toll on a team like the Bears, who were inferior at the beginning. Rodgers looked as comfortable as he has all year … he settled in, routinely floating completions to open targets from his back foot.”
The Packers kept pace with the Buccaneers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They are both half a game behind the Cardinals, who face the Rams tonight.
Cowboys take control of NFC East with dominant defense
The Cowboys jumped to a 21-0 lead in Washington and then held on a 27-20 win, extending their NFC East lead to three games.
The Cowboys forced four turnovers for the second consecutive game — the first time they’ve done this since 2007 — and collected five sacks. The defense is looks better and better as it gets important pieces back, writes our Cowboys guru Patrik Walker:
- walker: “With the return of [Randy] Gregory and [Neville] Gallimore to a unit that saw All-Pro pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence recaptured the field a week ago, made the Cowboys defensive front [Taylor] Heinicke wish he stayed in bed.”
Micha Parsons also continued his Defensive Rookie of the Year-worthy (and maybe Defensive Player of the Year-worthy?) season with a few sacks. And it was a good thing that the defense was dominant, because the attack fell flat again.
Roof Prescott and the company only got 323 yards—their fewest in a win this season—and the only reason the game was close at all was Prescott’s fourth-quarter pick-six. Ezekiel Elliott finished with less than 50 rushing yards for the fifth game in a row. Even with all the big names on the attack, the Cowboys will go as far as their defense takes them, writes our NFL insider Jason La Canfora:
- Camphor: Don’t get it. Dak Prescott is not winning any MVP awards, Zeke Elliott has been beat up and all those receivers are nice, but it was the defense that opened and closed a big win over a strong team from Washington on the road, and it’s the big defense that will have to take the lead in the post season.”
The Longhorns aren’t back yet, but they’ve got a new quarterback
Texas may have lost six of its last seven games and failed to qualify for a bowling match, but the Longhorns had one of the biggest wins of the off-season yet.
Quinn Ewers — top-ranking recruit in the class of 2021 and “one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits of all time” —coming over from the state of Ohio.
It was a big day for Steve Sarkisian’s program, writes our college football expert Shehan Jeyarajah:
- jeyaraja: “The Longhorns have staged a massive recruiting day for Ewers and five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, who transferred from Oregon to Texas after the Ducks’ coaching change.. … The Longhorns rotated quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, but both struggled to build much consistency.”
What we watch on Monday
Warriors at Pacers (+4.5), 7 p.m. on NBA TV
Rams at cardinals (-2.5), 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Sunbathing at Clippers (+3.5), 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV
