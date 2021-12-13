Gophers Football Adds Four Weekends to Recruitment Classes in 2022 – Twin Cities





PJ Fleck claims not to believe in momentum during a game, but the Gophers football coach does create such a thing when recruiting. Nearly every cycle comes with a burst of obligations in quick succession, often around a weekend of recruits for official visits. One such window came this weekend when Minnesota added four pledges to its recruiting class for 2022. The class’s 20 members can sign national letters of intent beginning Wednesday. Cade McConnell, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Choctaw, Oklahoma, was the first to commit to the U on Sunday. The three-star prospect had previously committed to Texas Christian and had the U in a top four last week with TCU, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech. Haden Schwartz, a 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida, joined the group Sunday night. The three-star recruit resigned from Nebraska in October and received more than 20 scholarship offers, including Michigan and Penn State. His high school teammate at The Bolles School, D-lineman Jack Pyburn, committed to Minnesota in August. Both McConnell and Schwartz are now rated in the top five in the Minnesota class, according to 247sports.com. Maverick Baranowski, a 6-3, 210-pound linebacker from Port Orange, Florida, reversed his Air Force commitment to Minnesota on Sunday night. Ryan Stapp, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback to Abilene Christian, said he will be moving to Minnesota on Saturday night. Stapp had offers from Nebraska, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Washington State and Louisville. Stapp has two years left to succeed linebacker Jack Gibbens, who switched from FCS-level Abilene Christian to play one season with Minnesota. Gibbens was an all-Big Ten honorable mention selection, leading the U in tackles with 86 in 2021. Stapp, of College Station, Texas, had 44 tackles, 4.5 for yards lost, one interception, one force fumble and one recovery fumble in 10 games in 2021. He had 16 tackles in 2020 and 31 tackles in 2019. The U has let more than 10 players leave through the NCAA transfer portal since October, and Stapp is the first of what is expected to be a few incoming players before next season starts.

