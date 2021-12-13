Chip Brooks, original Bollettieri Academy coach, dies aged 67 | ATP tour





Chip Brooks, one of Nick Bollettieri’s original coaches at IMG Academy, passed away on Thursday at age 67. With a distinctive southern twang he worked with 10 ATP and WTA number one players in Bradenton, including Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova and Jelena Jankovic. Brooks began working with David Brewer, a future US Open Tournament Director (2012-19), at one of Bollettieri’s summer camps in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, as a sophomore for $60 a week. He would earn his college degree in General Studies in 1976 at Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee, near the place of his birth. Brooks and Brewer then joined Bollettieri at the Colony Beach Hotel, on Longboat Key in Sarasota, where they were part of a six-person team. For the next three years, Brooks did not take a day off as the academy dream came true, first at the DePalmer-Bollettieri Tennis Academy in 1978 at West Bradenton. After that, a tomato field became available in 1980 and Bollettieri’s operation quickly expanded to become IMG Academy. You May Also Like: Happy 90th Birthday Nick Bollettieri We lost one of the good ones today A passionate, warm hearted person, a fighter who loved his family and tennis. He has changed so many peoples lives. Thanks for everything you’ve done! You will be sorely missed Chip Rest In Peace #ChipBrooks pic.twitter.com/wavBCr8mFg — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) Dec 10, 2021 With the exception of four years as a director at the Lexington Tennis Club in Kentucky, which offered a different perspective on business management, Brooks spent 40 years as one of Bollettieri’s top coaches as a director of tennis. He always had a kind and positive word to motivate youth players. Courier told ATPTour.com, “Chip was one of the much-loved originals at Nick’s academy and had a hugely positive impact on so many, including myself. He will be sorely missed.” A USPTA Master Professional, Brooks worked with early snowboarder Jimmy Arias, the pioneer of the inside-out forehand running, then Agassi and Courier, Reno Manne assisted when Pete Sampras in Bradenton trained and brought before handing over a year with the Becker reins to Mike DePalmer Jr. He went on to train Marcelo Rios, Mary Pierce, Anna Kournikova, Filip Krajinovic, Jankovic, Sabine Lisicki and several other players. He was named the Kentucky USPTA Pro of the Year in 1988, and the Florida USPTA Pro of the Year in 1998 and 1999. Brooks was married to his wife, Patty, aged 41, and they had four children, Jake, Lindsay, Jared and Lacey. He was a championship winning angler and one time in the top 5 in Florida. He also enjoyed hunting, held a broker’s license since 1992 and ran a home inspection business. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17 in Bradenton, Florida. Jack Alexander ‘Chip’ Brooks Jr., tennis coach, born September 15, 1954, died December 9, 2021

