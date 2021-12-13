South Jersey Times Field Hockey Postseason Honors, 2021

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

By the end of her third year, Tori Griffiths had already taken home a South Jersey Times Player of the Year award.

The Kingsway High hockey team midfielder also committed to play collegiately at Liberty University. That left almost nothing in terms of motivation for her senior season.

I think it’s more about liability for me, Griffiths said. One of the things I preach to the undergrads on our team is that you work hard for yourself and for your team. So yes, in terms of working hard for myself, I was ready for college. I have a great opportunity to go to Liberty. It’s cool and awesome, but this was my last year. I had these goals in mind that I wanted to achieve for myself and for the team.

If nothing else, I’m preparing for college. Working hard day in day out in practice and putting in the competition prepared me for that higher level. On the team aspect, I want all my teammates to see that I’m going to give 100 percent every day, even though I’m senior, even though this is my senior year and I’ll eventually move on. I do my best every day and I expect the same from my teammates.

Griffiths has scored 34 goals and 19 assists this season, helping the Dragons to the Section Finals where they fell to the whole world Eastern. For her efforts, Griffiths is the South Jersey Times Player of the Year for hockey for the second consecutive season.

It was a little sad because it’s my senior year, said Griffiths, who is going to major in education with hopes of becoming a high school English teacher and coach. For me, I feel like I finished strong. One of my goals was to give the team a strong season. My goal was to create a culture with our team and have that hard-working mentality to be successful.

Hopefully I’ve set that up. Personally, it was exciting to hit milestones throughout the season. Having 100 goals was really cool, especially on Senior Night and celebrating with my other seniors. I think the hard work has paid off for me personally.

Griffiths finished her career with a total of 117 goals and 70 assists.

It was like a cool moment, Griffiths said of crossing the century line. I’ve been working really hard in practice and on my own, so it was a really exciting moment for me to be on that ride and have that kind of success. It’s cool because when I went into the season it was kind of in the back of my mind. I knew I was almost there, but it was clear I was focused on winning for my team. But again, it was nice to have that reward for all the hard work.

Griffiths is the program’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing her coaching career last season.

She just poses a threat 100 percent of the time, whether she has the ball or not, said head coach Dana Ott. I think she’s one of the hardest workers to ever play at Kingsway. She is constantly standing alone on the grass. She challenges herself.

That comes from within. She just wants to be the best version of herself. Yes, she leads the team goals as captain, but she sets personal goals for herself every game. She’s just a dangerous player.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Kingsway is the South Jersey Times team of the year.Al Amrhein | For NJ Advance Media

The Kingsway High hockey team just found themselves in a different stratosphere last season. The Dragons finished the season sixth in the state in the NJ.com Top 20. It was a no-brainer for the region’s top team award.

For his efforts, Kingsway is the South Jersey Times Team of the Year.

I thought we had a great season, said senior Tori Griffiths. We had a lot of success with undergrads this year. It was a young team this year. To be honest, it’s a bit bittersweet. Our goal was to win a state championship.

It’s hard when you face the East, which has a legacy of such a great program, but we had a great season. It was a great end to four years. It was really exciting. We were so close to these girls. We really bonded.

Kingsway went 19-3. Griffiths aside, the Dragons got solid contributions from seniors Peyton Rieger and Madison Ferry, juniors Allie Patel, Colleen Finnan and Ella Stephenson, sophomores Sabrina McGroarty and Mary Wordelmann, and freshmen Karlie Mertz and Erin Callahan.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot as a team,” head coach Dana Ott said. Are we completely satisfied? New. This team, especially my seniors, made everything possible. I’m really proud of the girls. We really set the tone in all the games we played.

We have not taken any team or game for granted. We also had a lot of fun together. They were never satisfied. After each match, they set goals for themselves as individuals. That’s why I’m so proud of them. They want to constantly get better and achieve more every year. I am incredibly proud of them.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Susie Massara, left, is the South Jersey Times Coach of the Year.

It was a really tough decision between Kingsways Dana Ott, Williamstowns Becky Peterson and Woodstowns Susie Massara. Leading the Wolverines to a 19-4 point and another NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament Championship, Massara is the South Jersey Times Coach of the Year.

Our theme for the season was, Small but Mighty, Massara said. We are a small town, small school, but our level of play, the effort we put in during training and during the matches is great. We represent with hard work and responsibility.

ALL-AREA ALL-STAR TEAM

Kingsway’s Peyton Rieger is an all-star South Jersey Times All-Area team selection.Al Amrhein | For NJ Advance Media

Peyton Rieger, Kingsway, Sr.

The midfielder finished the season with eight goals and 14 assists, while the Dragons posted a 19-3 record. The Temple University commit was an all-star first-team roster by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, logging 20 goals and 34 assists for her career.

Chloe Cuzzupe, Woodstown, Sr.

The midfielder scored 29 goals and 18 assists, leading the Wolverines to a 19-4 record. The University of Louisville commit was an all-star first-team selection by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, finishing her career with 47 goals and 35 assists.

Ava Trexler, Schalick, Sr.

The midfielder scored 24 goals and seven assists while the Cougars set an 11-8 record. The University of Maryland Commit was an all-star second-team squad by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, scoring 53 goals and 41 assists for her career.

Tori Griffiths, Kingsway, Sr.

The midfielder/striker scored a total of 34 goals and 19 assists to lead the Dragons to 19-3. The Liberty University commitment was an all-star first-team roster by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, finishing her career with 117 goals and 70 assists.

Darian DeLeo, Clearview, Jr.

The midfielder scored 26 goals and 12 assists, while the Pioneers set a 10-9 record. DeLeo was an all-star first-team squad by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association and has racked up 56 goals and 17 assists in her career to date.

Gina DeRocini, West Deptford, Sr.

The goalkeeper set the one-season program record with 169 saves this year, while the Eagles went 11-9. DeRocini was selected to play in the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.

Grace Kim, Washington Township, Sr.

The central midfielder finished with five goals and nine assists as the Minutemaids set a 9-11 record. Kim finished her school career with 22 goals and 18 assists.

Alexia Poulin, Williamstown, Sr.

The midfielder scored 13 goals and seven assists as the Braves closed the year 14-4. Poulin was an all-star second-team squad by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, scoring 34 goals and 24 assists in her career.

Sabrina McGroarty, Kingsway, So.

The forward scored 29 goals and six assists, while the Dragons scored a 19-3 mark. McGroarty was an all-star second-team squad by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association and has 41 goals and 14 assists in her career to date.

Mariah Juliano, Williamstown, Sr.

The goalkeeper made 130 saves this season and led the Braves to a 14-4 record. Juliano was selected to play in the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game, finishing her career with 435 saves.

Brooke Clarke, Delsea, Sr.

The attacker set the pace for the Crusaders with 30 goals and 10 assists in a season in which Delsea went 12-7. Clarke was an all-star second-team squad of the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association, finishing her career with a total of 58 goals and 36 assists.

Gabby Andres, Clearview, Jr.

The midfielder finished with nine goals and three assists as the Pioneers went 10-9. Andres was an all-star second-team squad by the South Jersey Field Hockey Coaches Association and has 29 goals and 15 assists for her career.