cardinals vs. Rams player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: Kyler Murray under 264.5 passing yards
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals hold onto a two-game lead with five games left to play as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams are second in the NFC West, and a win for the Cardinals would make it a formality for them to win the division. It’s been a relatively quiet year for Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins due to injuries and the fact that he plays in an offense that likes to spread the wealth, so which side of the receiving yards (58.5) over-under should you back on? if you make your cardinals vs. Rams NFL player props?
The latest Monday Night Football NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook also indicate that Hopkins is the first touchdown scorer at +900, scoring the game’s first touchdown twice in his last three starts. What value games are there when you see your Cardinals vs. Want to place Rams prop bets? Before deploying NFL props for Monday Night Football, you must:see the Rams vs. Cardinals prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has surged nearly $7,200 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters week 14 of the 2021 season with an incredible run of 132-94 on the top rated NFL Picks dating from the 2017 season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.
It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, the player’s over-under-prop picks went 389-310, bringing in over $3,000.
With Rams vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the model evaluated the props of the NFL players and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.
Top NFL Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rams
After 10,000 Rams vs. Having simulated Cardinals, the model predicts Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will go under 264.5 passing yards. Murray has averaged an impressive 9.2 yards per pass and 293.5 yards per game in four home starts this season this season, but the Rams have struggled for the former Heisman Trophy winner since he entered the league.
Murray has averaged just 203.2 yards per game in five starts against the Rams and is only rated 84.8 QB in those starts. After a game of inclement weather in Chicago and missed the past three weeks due to an ankle injury, this will be the first time he’s been asked to pitch regularly in nearly six weeks. The model predicts that he throws only 232 yards on average.
SportsLine’s NFL model also says that Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. more than 46.5 receiving yards goes. Beckham joined the Rams about a month ago and largely looked like a luxury signing at the time with the Rams attacking all cylinders. However, an injury to Robert Woods has left Beckham in a bigger role than expected.
In three games, he caught nine passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He played 98 percent of the snaps against the Packers in Week 12 and 53 percent of the snaps in a stellar win over the Jaguars last week. In a more competitive game you should expect a lot of Beckham. With so much attention focused on Ram’s star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the model Beckham is eager to finish with an average of 53 receiving yards.
How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets on Rams vs. cardinals
In addition, the model says that another star player flies past his total number of meters. You should review the analysis of the model before playing Cardinals vs. Rams prop bets.
Which Rams vs. Cardinals prop bets should you return on Monday Night Football? And which star is a must-back?Visit SportsLine now to see the best Cardinals vs. Rams prop picks on display, all of the model nearly $7,200 higher than the top-rated NFL picks.
