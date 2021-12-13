Ebony Rainford-Brent’s ACE charity teaches more than cricket

World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent is said to have bitten off someone’s hand to become part of ACE, the charity she founded to increase black participation in cricket.

Launched from Surrey County Cricket Club in January 2020, the fast-growing organization was recently nominated for a prestigious London Sport Award, held in conjunction with the City of London Corporation.

Lambeth native Rainford-Brent’s own introduction to the game came through a community program when she took part in a London Community Cricket Association session at the age of 10. Seven years later, she became the first black woman to play for England.

If ACE was around growing up I think it would have been a game-changer for me personally, the 37-year-old thought.







As a player walking through the game and playing at the highest level, which I’ve done, I often suffered from trust issues, felt like the only one, dealt with challenges around prejudice, etc.

I think it would have had such an impact on me by giving me that sense of identity and the support network I needed.

ACE was a finalist for The Enhancing the Workforce Award, in association with Chipotle, at the London Sport Awards – won by Hornchurch-based Tigers Junior Football Club – which recognize, celebrate and shed light on the stories of the unsung community heroes whose excellent work in the capital helps Londoners of all ages and backgrounds to be physically active.

Over the past five years, the annual London Sport Awards, in partnership with the City of London Corporation, have become the largest celebration of physical activity and sport in the city.

The charity was set up in response to what the organization says is a 75 percent drop in black British professional players and an alarming recreational participation rate of less than 1 percent.

And while cricket sessions are at the heart of ACE’s offerings in London, Birmingham and, from September, Bristol, Rainford-Brent and her team are eager to showcase the wide variety of career paths open to participants, both on and off the pitch, from coaching to media.

I really hope this program won’t just be national and have academies around the game, but I think that culture shift across all of cricket is even more important, explains Rainford-Brent, now a regular TV pundit who also serves as a director of women’s football. cricket in Surrey.







That goes from [our] elite coaches [who] we want to see progress in the system, young children chasing their dream and becoming professional cricketers, but also many who may not make it and stay in the game as administrators.

[Or] whether they want to fulfill their dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster, there are so many possibilities within the game that we love to inspire that deeper love for everyone who touches the ACE program to feel like they are part of the game, and actually the game is richer the more people come along.

Organizers are busy brainstorming other ways to connect cricketers with off-pitch opportunities, from workshops to work experience.

They are also active in reaching out to young athletes who may have become disillusioned with the game, perhaps after bad experiences at another club, with the sport serving as a launching pad for lasting personal transformation.

Rainford-Brent added: I think ACE gives them a place where they feel like they can be themselves.

Part of the job is cricket, yes, but a lot of it is guiding and supporting young people through difficult, challenging scenarios, building the trust and identity to which they belong.

