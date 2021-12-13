PO Joseph’s three points lead WBS to 6-0 win





The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-8-1-2) broke a three-game losing streak on Sunday-afternoon. A pair of potential Pittsburgh Penguins led the farm team. Defender PO Joseph continued his hot streak and WBS knocked out the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-0 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Joseph, 22, led the WBS Penguins with a goal, two assists and a plus-4 rating. He has six points in seven games since returning from a four-game stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Several Penguins prospects provided assists. Nathan Legare, Valterri Puustinen and Filip Hallander each had one helper. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took control early in the first period when Anthony Angello scored a shorthanded goal on a rebound from Taylor Fedun’s shot. It was Angello’s first goal in his second AHL game this season. He played 19 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. The shortie was just the beginning for the WBS Penguins. Two minutes into the second period, Flix Robert scored his sixth of the season. Six minutes later, Joseph was able to skate down the left wing and place the puck over Colten Ellis for a 3-0 lead over WBS Penguins. Joseph wasn’t ready yet. He and Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp PTO Signer Matt Bartkowski worked a give-and-go, and Bartkowski ripped a one-timer for a 4-0 lead. To round out the second, Joseph fed Bartkowski for another one-off. Matt Olson deflected the shot and the game was essentially over after 40 minutes with a 5-0 WBS Penguins lead. In the third period, Penguins farmhand Justin Almeida scored his first goal after leaving COVID-19 protocol. He dropped to one knee to score his first of the season. Goalie Matt Jurisk, formerly of the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads, made his AHL debut with 28 saves. His first AHL win and shutout. Joseph’s three-point night marked the first multi-point game of the season; and his first since he had two assists in a 6-4 loss to Binghamton on May 5, 2021. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return to action on Tuesday when they receive Hershey with puck drop at 7:05 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-prospects-p-o-joseph-three-points-anthony-angello-scores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos