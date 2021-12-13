Two hat-tricks for Waterson help his Cowplain teams win Portsmouth Table Tennis League round-up





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Steve Waterson collected two hat-tricks in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League Cowplain jumped above fellow fighters Knowle Valiant after giving them a 7-3 defeat – Waterson, brought in as a reserve, scored a hat-trick. Chris Corner won twice and Ian Wield claimed his first singles win of the season beating Dave Edge. Geraldine Morle and Ray Jarratt defeated Wield and Edge played well to beat Corner. Portsmouth Purple took over first place after an 8-2 win over Generation Iridium, aided by Tim Hampton and Kane Beale trebles. Colin Jones and Gareth Scaddan answered by beating Stephen Nelson-Smith and Jones brought Beale to five sets. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Cowplain Cocktails are tied for second after beating Generation Rhodium 8-2, with Cameron Brealey achieving a stellar hat-trick. Christian Fijalkowski took consolation victories against Paul May and Roger Winkworth. Trebles from reserve Fijalkowski and Adam Hyde helped Generation Platinum cane Portsmouth Black 8-2. Mike Cooksley only lost to Dylan Linsell while Gordon Giles went the distance against Cooksley and Fijalkowski. Soberton A tied the knot with Cocktails, but with a slightly less win-lose ratio. They enjoyed a healthy 8-2 win against Knowle Rovers, helped by another Dave Woodacre treble. In response, Trevor Farrow defeated Richard Billings and Alan Baldwin also did it in five sets with Robin Plunkett. In a mid-table battle, Emsworth Eagles defeated Phoenix Satellites 7-3 with a great triple by Alan Gess. Neil Lockton responded by beating Steve Long and Paul Fitzgerald. Portsmouth Red was five points ahead of Knowle Puffins in Division 2 after beating them 9-1 thanks to Thomas Pointer (3), Billy Blades (3) and Dave Wiles, who lost only to Ricky Hensman. Knowle Tenacity is second after a 6-4 success over Portsmouth Cherry, thanks to John Cooper (3), Tony Emberson (2) and a double win. Oliver Matthews took a consolation double. Steve Waterson took another treble for Cowplain Yellow in a draw against Emsworth Oysters. Pete Newman could only add one, but helped win the doubles. George Lush (2), Malcolm Deacon (2) and Sandy Collier answered. Phoenix Saturn defeated Portsmouth Cobalt thanks to Richard Stone (3), Paul Russell (2) and Jordi Wiesner. Adrian Wong (2) and Francis Wong replied. Tony Nelson’s max helped Soberton B beat Phoenix Perseus 7-3. Adrian Hunt (2) and Chris Langdale also scored with Roger Fearn (2) and Terry Pilcher answering. Avenue Dodos’ two-man team – Tony Dummer (3) and Phil Stride (2) – tied with Sporting St Clares. Patrick Gemmell defeated Stride on top of three walkovers and a doubles win. Generation Gold moved within a point of Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnet. They crushed Cowplain Magenta 9-1 with trebles from Ethan Cooksley and Julian Sheldon, while Bob Shaw responded by beating William Jayne. Eastoke Leopards is in third place after a 9-1 win by Emsworth Bluebell Pirates thanks to trebles by Andrew Summers and Matthew Saunders and a double by Gary Bannister. In a mid-table battle, Cowplain Crimson Phoenix crushed Jupiter 9-1 with hat-tricks from Derek Wilson and Jerry Wilson. Martin Ive stopped the defeat to Pete McLennan. Soberton C beat Cowplain Emerald 9-1 thanks to Ian Sanger (3), John McMonogie (3) and Roy Munday (2), who lost only to McLennan. Curated by Robin Plunkett

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/other-sport/two-hat-tricks-for-waterson-helps-his-cowplain-teams-triumph-portsmouth-table-tennis-league-round-up-3493121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos