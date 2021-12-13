Sports
Monday Night Football Odds, Spread, Line: Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, NFL Picks From Expert Who’s 36-21
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Arizona (10-2) can clinch the division title with a win, and it would be a step toward securing the top tier of the conference. Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from injury last week in a 33-22 win against the Bears and other key players are getting healthy. The Rams (8-4) blew out the Jaguars 37-7 last week to stop a three-game slip. The Cardinals defeated LA 37-20 in their first meeting this season on Week 4.
Kick-off is at 8:15 PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals have a 2.5 point preference in the final Rams vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 51. you complete any Cardinals vs. Rams Picks or NFL Week 14 Predictions, Make Sure You see what SportsLine’s Rams expert RJ White has to say.
CBS Sports fantasy and betting editor White ended the 2020 season with an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, bringing in more than $1,400 during that period. It’s no surprise, because White has twice won massive amounts of money in the world’s most prestigious handicap football competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.
Additionally, White has racked up a stunning 36-21-1 on his last 58 picks involving the Rams. Everyone who has followed him is way up.
Now white has his sights set on Cardinals vs Rams and has just revealed his expert picks and MNF predictions. You can now head over to SportsLine to see his picks. Now here are several NFL Odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Cardinals:
- Rams vs. Cardinals Spread: Arizona -2.5
- Rams vs. Cardinals over-under: 51 points
- Rams vs. Cardinals Money Line: Arizona -135, Los Angeles +115
- LAR: Rams are 6-3 against the spread as underdog on the road since 2018
- ARI: Cardinals are 4-10 ATS as home favorites since 2018
Featured game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Why the cardinals can cover
Arizona’s only loss with the start of third-year pro Kyler Murray was a 24-21 setback to NFC North leader Green Bay. Murray leads the league in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and has an average of 267 passes per game (ninth in the NFL). Recipients DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and AJ Green are all dangerous options. Kirk has a team-high 632 yards, Hopkins has scored eight TDs in nine games and Green averaged 15.8 yards per catch.
The Cardinals dug in the Rams for 216 stormy yards in the last encounter, the most LA had given up since 2019. Chase Edmonds had 120, but James Conner has become a workhorse while Edmonds nursed an injury. Conner has a total of 842 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Edmonds averages 5.7 yards per carry. The Cardinals defense put in 18.7 points per game (fourth in NFL) and forced 23 turnovers (fifth). Markus Golden and Chandler Jones have won 18.5 sacks together and will harass Stafford, who has had five interceptions in the past four games.
Why the Rams can mate?
Los Angeles is 7-1-1 against the spread against the Cardinals under Sean McVay. It had won eight in a row against the Cardinals, surpassing them by an average of 20 points before the loss in Week 4. Stafford leads the league’s third-best passing game (289 yards per game) and is second in the league. NFL with 30 TD passes. Receiver Cooper Kupp is having a monster season, averaging 113.8 yards per game in the NFL and scoring 11 TDs.
The road team has been 4-1-1 against the spread in the past six meetings, and LA has covered six straights in Arizona. Aaron Donald (seven sacks) remains one of the league’s top defenders and Leonard Floyd has eight sacks. They could make it a long night for Murray, who threw just 123 yards in his return last week. The Rams will make it a point this week to stop the run, and they have only allowed over 150 yards in a game this season. They are seventh in the NFL against the run (100.7 yards per game) and have at least one takeaway in nine games.
How Rams vs. Cardinals make choices
White has analyzed this matchup from all angles and he is leaning on the points total. He has also discovered a critical X factor that causes him to jump over one side of the spread. He only shares what it is along with his Cardinals vs. Rams Picks, on SportsLine.
So who will win Cardinals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football? And what critical X factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Rams spread backwards all from the NFL pundit who is 36-21 on picks involving Los Angeles, and invent.
