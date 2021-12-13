Ashes 2021, Australia vs England, cricket, second test in Adelaide, Cameron Green, news, updates, roster, Jack Leach

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor says opener Marcus Harris will be under pressure to keep his Boxing Day Test spot if David Warner misses in Adelaide.

Warner’s bruised ribs may yet force him to miss the pink ballTest at Adelaide Oval, with Usman Khawaja and impressive Australia A performer Bryce Street contenders to replace him.

Khawaja flew to Adelaide on Monday as part of the 14-man squad, with Tuesday’s training to decide Warners’ fate.

But when Khawaja eventually teams up with Harris, who has the lowest lead-off average in Ashes history after scores of 3 and 9* at the Gabba, Taylor thinks it could turn Adelaide into an at bat to see who Warner wins if he returns.

In a way that probably puts a little more pressure on Marcus Harris, Taylor said on Nines Outside the Rope.

(First) he has to make some runs… (second) you’re guessing if Warner doesn’t play it, it’s almost a bat-off at this stage. Warner will definitely be back on Boxing Day.

Therefore Marcus Harris will have to make some runs to keep Usman Khawaja at bay. If Usman plays and gets points, and Harris’ misery continues… you can see Australia will make that choice and probably go with Khawaja for the Boxing Day test.

Khawaja averaged 96.8 as a Test opener, while Harris averaged 23.15 in Tests and 29.38 in Tests in Australia.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australians Marcus Harris (L) and Marnus Labuschagne leave the field after winning the first Ashes Test. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON/AFP) Source: AFP

AUSSIE BIG CALL TO UNLOAD 140KM X-FACTOR

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green finally broke his drought, claiming his first Test wicket against England in the first Test.

The 22-year-old followed up on his sacking from Ollie Pope in the first innings to claim England captain Joe Root’s scalp and swing the game back firmly in Australia’s favour.

He would have finished the match with three wickets and given cricket fans a glimpse of his potential.

He bowled so well in the second innings that former Australian Test star Damien Fleming thinks he should have gotten the second new ball.

I would actually have kept Green with the new ball, Fleming told SEN Breakfast.

67 over 140 kilometers per hour and he bowls an outswinger.

I don’t think we put him to good use last year, we bowled him with an old ball and he was generally told to bowl short.

You can play a part by doing that, but his big X-Factor is that he has the outswinger and we know that’s deadly, especially at the highest level.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Cameron Green claimed three wickets at the Gabba. Source: AFP

ENGLAND BIG SAVAGES POMS OVER LEACH

Former Test star Mark Butcher has wiped out the England dealings of spinner Jack Leach, who was relentlessly targeted by Australia during the first Test at the Gabba.

The left arm spinner was flagged as a weak link and Australia then skipped it for a whopping 7.84 runs per in the comfortable opening win of the series.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, Butcher expressed his sympathy for Leach, saying he was set up to fail.

Now he believes England’s chances of winning the Ashes are pretty much over too.

I would encourage people to go back through the pods all summer to get a sense of what I think of the way Jack Leach has been treated, and Jack Leach’s role in the England team and Jack Leach’s likely role in the Ashes, and how England have filled that completely and completely, Butcher said.

They have ruined their own chances of winning an Ashes series in doing so.

Leach hadn’t played a Test outside of Asia since 2019 before being picked for the Gabba.

He was omitted from all of Englands home Tests in the past two years despite taking 4-49 against Australia at the Ashes’ Oval at the end of 2019.

Instead, England repeatedly turned to Dom Bess and Moeen Ali, who contribute more reliably to the bat.

Butcher said England should have shown more confidence in Leach after playing in New Zealand at the end of 2019.

He said England needed to find out if it had a spinner that can mimic the role of Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, down under.

You must have that. You just can’t get around it, he said. And because they knew that was the case, they had to find out if Jack Leach can do that.

They decided they wouldn’t, he didn’t play, so he then had no test match cricket at all from his best ever outing to the toughest run he would ever play in, then gets thrown in for the first Test against a team full of left-handers on a field with no spin in Brisbane. Guess what? They decide to attack him as the light brigade and knock him out of the park.

Now they have a huge, huge problem, and it’s a problem that they all created themselves.

BOARD DISAPPOINTED WITH FIRST TEST OMISSION

Stuart Broad says he could have had a positive impact on the first Test had he not been left out alongside James Anderson.

The veterans were controversially left out, a decision that drew much criticism as England trailed 1-0.

Broad accepted the decision but believes he could have had a big impact on the game.

I love Ashes cricket, love bowling at the Gabba and feel I could have had a positive impact on such a pitch, Broad wrote in the Post on Sunday.

Of course, in my mind I was 100 percent preparing to play and that’s especially important given my role. As a new-ball bowler, you are faced with bowling, one of the most stressful deliveries in world sport.

I was disappointed not to play, but I also realize that this series is a marathon and not a sprint.