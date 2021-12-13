Loss to Michigan Football Still Causes Complete Collapse Within Ohio State Fanbase

ANN ARBOR, I. It’s been more than two weeks since Michigan football took its first win over Ohio state in nearly a decade, and the Ohio State fanbase is still in full meltdown mode.

The fanfare from Michigan has been non-stop since the Wolverines dominated Ohio on Nov. 27, but this weekend’s Heisman Trophy ceremony brought tensions to a head.

During an interview with Michigan defense Aidan Hutchinson, who would later finish in second place, Wolverines legend Desmond Howard commented that the entire Ohio State fanbase was collectively holding onto its pearls.

It started when Hutchinson was asked to return to Michigan for his senior season. As Hutchinson spoke, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, also a finalist, stood to his right, with Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett between them.

It was to come back — it was to beat Ohio state and win a Big Ten championship, Hutchinson said.

Hey Kenny, I’m glad you’re in it, said former Heisman winner Tim Tebow. Please stay there.

Better than his offensive linemen, Howard said.

The Heisman Trophy finalists defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, quarterback CJ Stroud of Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama pose with the Heisman Trophy at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 11, 2021 in New York City. (2021 Getty Images)

It’s amazing what an impact those five little words have had on the Buckeyes. They are definitely confused about Howard’s outright gal. How could he say such a mean and unwise thing? Keep Ohio State fans in mind this holiday season – try to hang on, folks!

As one who has closely followed the Michigan-Ohio rivalry for the past 19 years — when the Buckeyes went 17-2 — the outrage at Howards’ comments is amusing. Their outrage, stemming from two consecutive decades of relentless bragging, is as deaf as the president of the University of Oklahoma lamenting Lincoln Riley’s departure months after he caught the Big 12 by surprise with a move to the SEC.

It would only take an ounce of self-consciousness to remember that Ohio States’ own College Gameday rep took an unprovoked shot at the Wolverines around this time last year.

I still think Michigan is waving the white flag, possibly avoiding playing Ohio State next week, During a COVID outbreak within Michigan’s football program, Herbstreit said:. Michigan could basically opt out of that game and keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

This was a rallying cry for Ohio State fans who believe Michigan has dropped out of The Game (the irony, of course, is that Ohio State canceled a game earlier in the season due to its own breakout). But now, after Howard makes a comment about the offensive line, Buckeyes wants to take a morale high stance. That is… definitely a choice!

ESPN’s Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday ahead of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (2016 Getty Images)

It’s especially ironic when you consider that Stroud actually spent all week making up excuses for why the state of Ohio lost to Michigan. First, he talked about how he and many of his teammates battled the flu all week (which, realistically, probably) did have a meaningful impact on their performance). When asked about his Heisman moment, he mentioned a run against Michigan that was recalled for holding, because he thought that call could change the outcome of the game.

Of course, what Stroud failed to mention is that Ohio State scored a touchdown 32 seconds later and still lost quite convincingly.

So to recap, after two decades of everything that went their way, after Herbstreit publicly questioned Michigan’s will to even appear for The Game, and after their own quarterback spent his entire Heisman experience shooting in Michigan, Ohio state fans have been unfairly subjected to the harsh and unscrupulous statement: better than its offensive linemen.

If fans could sign NIL deals, Charmin would be a great match.

Talked about a fan base calling U or M scUM and crossing out every M (well, trying that) prior to match day. Ryan Day recently said he would lose 100 points over Michigan. Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams posted a video on Nov. 23 of him stomping on a JJ McCarthy Michigan jersey. Where were the scarlet and gray moral police then?

Smack talk is part of the rivalry, and people on both sides sometimes go way too far. But give me a break: Howard’s comment didn’t even come close to crossing the line. Unlike Herbstreits, it had at least some base (Hutchinson fired Stroud three times during The Game).

Ohio State football fans have barely faced any setbacks in the past 20 years, and it’s starting to show. The next time the Buckeyes win, they will no doubt remember their newly adopted sportsmanship standards.

