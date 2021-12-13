Sports
Loss to Michigan Football Still Causes Complete Collapse Within Ohio State Fanbase
ANN ARBOR, I. It’s been more than two weeks since Michigan football took its first win over Ohio state in nearly a decade, and the Ohio State fanbase is still in full meltdown mode.
The fanfare from Michigan has been non-stop since the Wolverines dominated Ohio on Nov. 27, but this weekend’s Heisman Trophy ceremony brought tensions to a head.
During an interview with Michigan defense Aidan Hutchinson, who would later finish in second place, Wolverines legend Desmond Howard commented that the entire Ohio State fanbase was collectively holding onto its pearls.
It started when Hutchinson was asked to return to Michigan for his senior season. As Hutchinson spoke, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, also a finalist, stood to his right, with Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett between them.
Advertisement
It was to come back — it was to beat Ohio state and win a Big Ten championship, Hutchinson said.
Hey Kenny, I’m glad you’re in it, said former Heisman winner Tim Tebow. Please stay there.
Better than his offensive linemen, Howard said.
It’s amazing what an impact those five little words have had on the Buckeyes. They are definitely confused about Howard’s outright gal. How could he say such a mean and unwise thing? Keep Ohio State fans in mind this holiday season – try to hang on, folks!
As one who has closely followed the Michigan-Ohio rivalry for the past 19 years — when the Buckeyes went 17-2 — the outrage at Howards’ comments is amusing. Their outrage, stemming from two consecutive decades of relentless bragging, is as deaf as the president of the University of Oklahoma lamenting Lincoln Riley’s departure months after he caught the Big 12 by surprise with a move to the SEC.
Advertisement
It would only take an ounce of self-consciousness to remember that Ohio States’ own College Gameday rep took an unprovoked shot at the Wolverines around this time last year.
I still think Michigan is waving the white flag, possibly avoiding playing Ohio State next week, During a COVID outbreak within Michigan’s football program, Herbstreit said:. Michigan could basically opt out of that game and keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.
This was a rallying cry for Ohio State fans who believe Michigan has dropped out of The Game (the irony, of course, is that Ohio State canceled a game earlier in the season due to its own breakout). But now, after Howard makes a comment about the offensive line, Buckeyes wants to take a morale high stance. That is… definitely a choice!
Advertisement
It’s especially ironic when you consider that Stroud actually spent all week making up excuses for why the state of Ohio lost to Michigan. First, he talked about how he and many of his teammates battled the flu all week (which, realistically, probably) did have a meaningful impact on their performance). When asked about his Heisman moment, he mentioned a run against Michigan that was recalled for holding, because he thought that call could change the outcome of the game.
Of course, what Stroud failed to mention is that Ohio State scored a touchdown 32 seconds later and still lost quite convincingly.
So to recap, after two decades of everything that went their way, after Herbstreit publicly questioned Michigan’s will to even appear for The Game, and after their own quarterback spent his entire Heisman experience shooting in Michigan, Ohio state fans have been unfairly subjected to the harsh and unscrupulous statement: better than its offensive linemen.
Advertisement
If fans could sign NIL deals, Charmin would be a great match.
Talked about a fan base calling U or M scUM and crossing out every M (well, trying that) prior to match day. Ryan Day recently said he would lose 100 points over Michigan. Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams posted a video on Nov. 23 of him stomping on a JJ McCarthy Michigan jersey. Where were the scarlet and gray moral police then?
Smack talk is part of the rivalry, and people on both sides sometimes go way too far. But give me a break: Howard’s comment didn’t even come close to crossing the line. Unlike Herbstreits, it had at least some base (Hutchinson fired Stroud three times during The Game).
Ohio State football fans have barely faced any setbacks in the past 20 years, and it’s starting to show. The next time the Buckeyes win, they will no doubt remember their newly adopted sportsmanship standards.
Advertisement
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/all-about-ann-arbor/2021/12/13/loss-to-michigan-football-still-causing-complete-meltdown-within-ohio-state-fan-base/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]