Tennis pro Diego Schwartzman is honored by Jewish sports club where he started





TIGRE, Argentina (JTA) — One of Argentina’s major Jewish community centers has inaugurated its latest tennis complex in honor of hometown hero Diego Schartzman. Schwartzman, currently 13th in the world, attended the December 11 ceremony in Tigre, when the Hacoaj Sports Club opened a new building and tennis lounge in what is one of the largest tennis venues in the region. Schwartzman grew up playing tennis in the center, which was called the central court Diego Peque Schwartzman” in his honor. “Peque” is a nickname meaning short or “child”; At 5 feet 7 inches tall, Schartzman is one of the shorter professionals in elite men’s tennis. I am very happy because I started playing tennis here. I am very grateful to be here at the naming of the central court. It’s very special, I try to enjoy the moment, Schwartzman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency during the event. It’s a beautiful club, a beautiful country. We were born here, it’s very special to me.” Schwartzman’s parents were also in attendance. His mother Silvana took pictures and sang Peque, Peque with the children attending the ceremony. Ricardo, his father, was almost in tears throughout the event. This place was very different when I came to mess around with my friends, Schwartzman said. Some days we, the kids, just played in front of the wall, there weren’t enough courts, so the big boys wouldn’t let us let the kids play, so I practiced against the wall. “Years later, some of them still didn’t want me to play, but that was because I started beating them,” he added, with a big smile on his face. Hacoaj (“strength” in Hebrew) is a sports and cultural club with about 7,500 members in Tigre, a city in the north of the Buenos Aires province. Present at the event were the mayor of Tigre and the heads of the Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, the sports federation FACCMA and the Tzedaka Foundation, a Jewish philanthropy. A representative of AAT, the national tennis federation, has announced that the international Tigre Cup will be held for the first time in January in Hacoaj. Schwartzman also opened a sign in court, taller than him, with his name and career highlights: Hacoaj born and raised. Top 10 tennis worldwide (2020). Olympic representative. Member of the Argentina Davis Cup team. Talent, perseverance, Jewish values, humility. A symbol and pride of Hacoaj.” To conclude the inauguration of the new court, Schwartzman played tennis for a few minutes with three Hacoaj members.

