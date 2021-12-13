





School teachers grabbed dollar bills in a “dash for cash” during intermission at a hockey game in South Dakota, sparking controversy as teachers’ need to pay for classroom supplies turned into a public spectacle.

“As a teacher I find this humiliating”, a commenter wrote after the video of the event was posted on Twitter. “Scrambling on the floor against others for a few $1 bills? How about honoring teachers with real donations instead of turning us into silly entertainment for fans?”

The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team had urged fans not to miss Saturday’s game, which it promoted as the inaugural “Dash for Cash.” As fans cheered them on, 10 teachers from local schools gathered around a large patch of carpet in the center of the ice, where $5,000 in one-dollar bills had just been dumped.

The event highlighted low teacher salaries in South Dakota

The teachers wore hockey helmets, but they made little contact with each other as they fell to their knees to scoop up money and stuff it into their shirts and pockets.

Video of the event went viral this weekend, after reporter Annie Todd of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader posted it on Twitter.

The hockey team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NPR.

South Dakota is at the bottom when it comes to spending on education. The median salary for teachers in the state is $48,984 50th in the US (in a list that includes Washington, DC) according to the National Education Association union, which says the state spends $10,805 per 38th student in the nation.

A critic of the cash promotion dash called it “dystopian”, While schools and teachers struggle, the US House of Representatives just passed a new US military law worth $768 billion. The defense clearance account includes money for: two more destroyers than the Biden administration had requested.

The teachers went for the money, not to each other

The Stampede, a junior league team whose players are 16-20 years old, said any money the teachers could get would be used for their own classrooms or school programs.

As for the teachers who took part in the promotion, it should come as no surprise that they playfully tolerated the hoopla while focusing on what they can do for their students. When the dash ended, they smiled and waved to the crowd, their shirts bulging with money.

“I think it’s really cool when the community offers an opportunity like this” to pay for things that would normally come out of a teacher’s own pocket, said Alexandria Kuyper, who teaches fifth graders, in a interview with the Argus Leader.

Kuyper took home $592, one of the highest amounts, according to the newspaper. The smallest catches were just under $380. The money for the contest was donated by mortgage lender CU Mortgage Direct.

The sponsor said he saw the dash as a way to help educators, pointing to the added stress the pandemic is bringing.

“The teachers in this area, and every teacher, they deserve whatever they get,” Ryan Knudson, CU Mortgage Direct’s director of business development and marketing, told the argus leader.

The Stampede also put $5,000 up for grabs during Sunday’s home game, which pitted two fans against each other in a shootout on the ice.

South Dakota Wants to Raise Teacher Salaries

Last week, Gov. Kristi Naem proposed a 6% increase in state aid for public education, a step that state teachers union welcomed.

The money should go directly to teachers and staff, Noem said, citing the challenges they face and the need to compete in a tight workforce market. But the South Dakota Education Association also notes that if state lawmakers approve the increase in their upcoming session, it will still be up to school districts to choose where and how to use the additional resources.

South Dakota’s public school system receives nearly 14% of its revenue from the federal government, one of the highest percentages in the country, according to the US Census.