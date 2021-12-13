Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Mayflower League Preview: Will Southeastern Continue Its Run?

There has been quite a bit of change this season for the Mayflower, which has seen a somewhat rapid turnaround after playing in the MIAAs wedge season that ended in late April.

A few schools — Diman and Upper Cape — are getting new coaches, while Southeastern’s long-standing partnership deal has been terminated by one school.

The big question is whether any of the other five teams can chase the Hawks, who have dominated the MAC Championship for the past few years. Tri-County came close last year and made it to the league game and will once again be a contender along with South Shore. Blue Hills returns to the ice after not competing last season.

BLUE HILLS

Coach: Dave Tapper

MIAA Division: 4

It’s been two years since the Warriors have been seen on the ice since the school didn’t play sports last winter.

Look for center Chris Sarno, who had a massive season (18-33-51) two years ago to be the top player again for Tapper and Blue Hills this season.

DIMAN (4-4-0)

Coach: Marc OConnor

MIAA Division: 3

The entire preseason and first week of practices and tryouts has been a sense of trial for OConnor, who is taking the reins from the Bengals this season. His motto this season is: New season, new philosophy, new expectations.

In doing so, the new coach emphasizes the approach of the entire team and puts his entire roster of 19 players in the spotlight.

The forwards are seniors Ethan Laforce, Ethan Carreiro, Peter Moniz, Connor Faria and Caleb Aguiar, junior Isaiah Almeida and sophomores Jacob Almeida, Bryce Medeiros, Aiden Farias and Ariel Pimentel. Defensively, Diman has seniors Colby Pimentel and Quinn Dutra, junior Connor Santos and freshmen Ryan Sanford, Evan Barbosa and Jameson Botelho. The three goalkeepers on the roster are juniors Cameron Mattos and Aiden Monaghan, and sophomore Zackary Gouveia.

We want to be a strong 5-on-5 team and hope to take advantage of special teams as much as possible, OConnor said, adding that the focus will be on player development this season.

We will not sacrifice the future to win now, we want to build a strong program for the years to come.

SOUTHEAST (10-0-0)

Coach: Mark Cabral

MIAA Division: 3

The Hawks had to wait until the MIAAs Fall II season a year ago, but the season was no less successful as they led the way and won the Mayflower Championship.

Things will be a little different this time around – West Bridgewater is no longer officially part of the co-op (ending a two-decade agreement), but South East still has an agreement with Bristol-Plymouth. Add to that the fact that the Hawks graduated 17 players from that team, plus some junior losses, and Cabral sees a challenging season ahead.

Senior Ryan LeBaron returns in goal along with sophomore Dylan Quinn. LeBaron is one of two West Bridgewater remnants and will make up a defense led by senior captain Matt English, as well as sophomores Kasey Brown and Thomas Leger.

Up front, Cabral will watch senior alternate captains Thomas Mondeau, Nolan Sturdevant and Keagan Bunker (the other WB player’s grandfather), as well as juniors Dalton Ghelfi, Bobby Manning and senior Shane Willis.

Newcomers Nick Sturdevant, Nick Falcione and Andrew Flanagan will try to fill some gaps in the Southeastern lineup.

SOUTHWEST (6-4-0)

Coach: Derek Marianic

MIAA Division: 4

The Vikings hope to build on the winning record they set during their shortened Fall II season.

Mariani likes the senior leadership in the front positions – led by winger Cole Sheehan (6/13-19) and center Preston Channell (7-6-13) – and hopes they can carry the burden for a younger defence. Juniors Jacob McAleer (5-4-9) on the wing and Tommy Jenkins (4-4-8) in the middle will help with that task.

Senior Jackson Snyder (2-1-3) leads that young blue corps with sophomore Tyler Hartwell (1-5-6) and junior Camden Devereaux (1-6-7). Mariani expects his goaltending to be solid.

The team will have to play good team defense, all six on the ice, and take advantage of their scoring opportunities, he said.

TRI-COUNTY (8-3-0)

Coach: Bryan Harrington

MIAA Division: 4

The Cougars dropped a heartthrob in Southeast in last April’s Mayflower Championship game, and Harrington will look to build on that momentum as he enters his sophomore season behind the bench.

It will be a much younger, inexperienced group this time. Senior Cameron King (6-4-10) and sophomore Lucas Sobczak (6-3-9) are the top players returning from a season ago. Junior captain Marcus Altieri played just one game in 2021 before being injured, but his two goals and one assist in that game are testament to the impact he can have.

Harrington says his defense will be young with plenty of opportunities to stand out.

Nine freshmen generally have high expectations for the future. Harrington believes it will be key to building the right chemistry and focusing on the defense, even if it means playing more conservative on offense.

UPPER CAPE (1-8-0)

Coach: Joe McGuire

MIAA Division: 4

A new era is just beginning on the other side of the canal, when McGuire jumps in first place behind the Rams couch.

The Rams have experience in defense with senior Ryan Mulligan and juniors Matthew Paling and Kiernan Ballard all in at least their third season with the program.

Senior Max Bowman and Christopher Hanly are the veterans up front and sophomore Ryan Hanson looks to be a top scorer for UCT.

Rylan Tellier and Jake Earle share the net to kick off the season.