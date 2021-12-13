How the sports world reacted to Max Verstappen’s amazing victory in the last lap

Max Verstappen has done it. After 22 races across four continents, he has won his first Formula 1 World Championship title in extraordinary style.

The 24-year-old took the championship from title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final round of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to end what had been a roller coaster season.

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers was certainly happy with the result. This is how he and the rest of the sporting world reacted to the madness of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a remarkable situation that has only happened once in the sport’s 71-year history – 1974 to be exact – Verstappen and Hamilton came in on points in Abu Dhabi.

In the lead up to the race, fans around the world chose sides. Were they Team Max or Team Lewis? From soccer to boxing, some of our favorite sports stars also let us know which camp they supported.

Although it was too difficult for some to choose a team.

Then there was the competition. It was controversial from the start, with the first round ushering in the drama of the day. Verstappen tried to pass Hamilton in Turn 6, but came too late forcing the Mercedes driver off the track. Hamilton appeared to gain an advantage by cutting the corner at the chicane, but the stewards felt no action was needed.

This was just the beginning, the real drama came at the end of the race. With five laps to go Hamilton looked dominant but after Nicholas Latifi crashed on lap 53 it looked like everything could change. A safety car was triggered, allowing Verstappen to overtake the seven-time world champion…

The race resumed on the final lap of the race. Verstappen caught Hamilton and passed Hamilton, who was struggling with worn tires with less grip, in Turn 5 to take the lead. He held on to the race win and the world title, much to the surprise of many on social media.

Stars appeared to congratulate Verstappen, who became the first Dutch champion in history and the first Red Bull driver to win a title since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

What an incredible end to a Formula 1 season to remember! Two fantastic teams going all in for the win, but there can only be one winner. Replacing a real champion with another real champion. congratulations with @Max33Verstappen. You made us proud pic.twitter.com/5rMOiAh30F Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) December 12, 2021

What a breed! Congratulations to Max for becoming world champion for the first time and many more will follow. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had. Without the safety car, the trophy would have been his. Pure bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

World Champions. Congratulations to Ole Schack, Max Verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team pic.twitter.com/8zsl5yPZBn Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) December 12, 2021

However, others have questioned the result, given Hamilton’s strong performance during the race.

I’m not an F1 expert, but @Lewis Hamilton was robbed…what the hell happened!? Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) December 12, 2021

I’m new to F1 and it was great to see Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there are some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today? Why should Hamilton be penalized for someone else’s crash? Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021

Merciful in defeat true sportsman! But we know who the real winner is @Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/Ybv5z67f6c Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) December 12, 2021

But at the end of the day, Verstappen was confirmed as the champion, leading to some interesting celebrations for Embiid…