Washington soccer team vs. Dallas Cowboys – Studs and Duds

For the first time in three weeks, we played a legit, full-featured soccer team – and we were EXPOSED!

The offense, who controlled possession time and did an excellent job converting third downs in recent weeks, amassed just 224 yards in total offense and scored twice.

Our defense, holding up to one of the best offenses in the NFL at their end of the deal, allowed just one touchdown in the afternoon and held Dak Prescott to 211 passing yards as they knocked him out twice. The unit was responsible for another touchdown in Washington – a pick-six by linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Overall, it was a game that was nearly invisible to Washington fans for three quarters, until The Football Team made it interesting in the fourth quarter. Still, a loss is a loss, and this hurts our play-off chances as we head into the home leg.

Below are my studs and duds of the game, followed by some comments.

studs:

Cole Holcomb – Holcomb was already playing well for his pick six. As is normally the case, he wasn’t perfect at cover (we know that’s not his strength), but he was close to football a lot and his touchdown gave us a shot in a game where everyone had us up to that point written off the game.

Jonathan Allen – Allen continued his All-Pro type season, racking up a total of seven tackles (five solo), a sack, two gear and multiple times. He did have two offsides, but I will pass him all season for his game.

Daron Payne – Along with his counterpart Jon Allen, Daron played naughty against the Cowboys front five, collecting six tackles (five solo), a sack and a gear.

Landon Collins – After missing last week due to injury, Collins returned and played a very nice game. He recorded five tackles (all solo), two sacks (one was some sort of gimme), one stuff and one big interception. He is going to be a very good player in his new hybrid linebacker role.

Cam Sims – The 65 220 pounder made an EXCELLENT catch in the end zone where he snatched a ball that looked like it could be knocked down. He was the leading receiver for the afternoon, catching three passes for 69 yards and the TD. We need to see more of him down the line… Period!

duds:

Taylor Heinicke – Both the stat line and the eye test will tell you the story today. Heinicke was a terrible 11/25 for 122 yards, with one touchdown, an interception, and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. I charted him with five convertible plays before leaving later in the game with a knee injury.

It really all comes down to… Taylor can do enough to give this team a chance to win against poor defenses, but when faced with good defenses (and this defense in Dallas today fired all cylinders) , he is completely exposed, and needs major help from his playmakers and home defense to help this team persevere.

I really hope he can recover from the knee injury and come back (and play well) for this final run.

Antonio Gibson – Gibson has been a workhorse in recent weeks, but the clumsy issues that plagued him all season reared their head again on Sunday afternoon.

The fumbles aside (he leads the NFL in this category), he had just 36 yards on 10 carries, caught two passes for five yards, and was absolutely destroyed by Micah Parsons in a blitz.

DeAndre Carter – There was a point return where I felt Carter could have made the fair catch; instead, he let the ball hit the ground and rolled for extra yards, but it was his blatant drop, on a perfectly pitched ball from Kyle Allen late in the fourth quarter, that was the setback to thwart any comeback attempt.

Kyle Allen literally couldn’t have handed the ball to him better!

The offensive line – This patchwork group, which has been playing well lately, completely fell apart against Dallas. The collective unit (perhaps with the exception of Leno before he went out with an injury) was a sieve all afternoon, making life difficult for both the running backs and quarterbacks.

Comments:

– On his birthday, Jamin Davis played a nice football game. He read a screen perfectly in the second quarter and almost had a choice. He was credited with five tackles (two solo) in the afternoon – but most importantly, he wasn’t often out of place and didn’t miss any tackles.

– Kendall Fuller had decent coverage and picked up very well in the afternoon (was credited with six). He just missed an interception in the first series of the game.

– Kyle Allen probably isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback for this franchise either, but late in the game he showed glimpses of promise against Dallas. His sideline thrown into a Cover 2 zone was on a rope and the ball to Carter at the end of the game couldn’t have been thrown better.

– Bobby McCain continued his bad tackle, snorting on two tries in the game. He didn’t give away any deep passes though, so he kept himself off the Duds list.

– William Jackson III played pretty well in coverage and handled well against Dallas. He did get called for a pass interference which, in my opinion, was a bad decision by the refs.

– Our tight ends were a non-factor.

– Scott Turner wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want to blame him for the poor offensive performance in any way. The Dallas defense fired all cylinders and our attack simply could not be carried out. We executed some nice doubles that Heinicke just missed, and the turnovers and floaters in quadruple cover weren’t Scott’s fault.

– Overall, this team was re-exposed by a GOOD football team. The lack of a good (healthy), number two receiver, legit tight end (now that Logan is out again), and most importantly a legit starting quarterback really hurts.