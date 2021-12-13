Tennessee Hires Geoff Duggan as Director of Tennis Operations





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The Tennessee Men’s and Women’s Tennis Programs announced Monday the hiring of: Geoff Duggan as director of tennis operations. The Tennessee Men’s and Women’s Tennis Programs announced Monday the hiring of:as director of tennis operations. A Knoxville native and a Tennessee graduate, Duggan will oversee day-to-day activities for both UT tennis programs, including team travel, equipment, facilities, tennis camps, special events, and coordination for home games. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an institution that has done so much for me,” said Duggan. “I am honored to serve as my family did before me, especially in a sport I love.” He attended Mount Olive Elementary and graduated from what is now South-Doyle High School in 1974. His passion for tennis began at a young age, often walking or biking three miles along Alcoa Highway to play in Tyson Park. At Tyson, he received instruction from Louis Royal, a former tennis coach at the University of Tennessee. Duggan’s connection to Tennessee includes his time as the high school coach of the current Tennessee men’s tennis head coach Chris Woodruff while Woodruff attended Bearden High School in Knoxville. “I can’t take credit,” Duggan said. “Woodruff didn’t need a high school coach, but it was definitely an honor to have him on the team and see his development.” In return for lessons, Duggan worked for Royal, stringing rackets and helping organize tournaments. The duo won the City Doubles Championship in 1979. The City Championships were held prior to the appearance of USTA events. “Geoff is a welcome addition to our staff,” said Woodruff. “He is a Tennessee alumnus with a strong passion for being a team player. We are all excited to see him excel.” After graduating from UT in 1979, Duggan served as a teacher for Knox County Schools for 34 years. He coached several middle and high school tennis teams, including Bearden Middle and High Schools, South-Doyle High School, and STEM Academy. STEM Academy was a state finalist for two years in a row, with Bearden High School in particular, Woodruff, winning a state doubles championship under his leadership. “Our program is excited to welcome Geoff to our staff,” said Tennessee’s tennis head coach Alison Ojeda said. “He is a Tennessee Vol who has lived in Knoxville and is very connected to our community. He is someone who will give a lot to all of our players and coaches, as well as to the success of our program. “He already pays attention to small details, introduces himself to the teams and makes himself available. Chris and I both appreciate that very much.” Duggan’s family has a long history at the University of Tennessee. Perkins Hall is named after his great-grandfather, Charles Perkins, who helped establish the UT College of Engineering. His great-grandmother, Angie Warren Perkins, was the first women’s dean at UT. His father and brother are both UT graduates, along with his daughter Samantha. “I’ve been following athletics in Tennessee since I was eight years old and have an immeasurable passion for tennis,” said Duggan. “My main goal is to support the tennis teams in a way that ensures their greatest success, while being a role model for tennis in the community.”

