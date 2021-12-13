Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 NHL Regular Season News: 12-13-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
SUMMARY: Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Puppets for pension plans) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Derek King should take his bumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots (Stand)
Riley Stillman quietly establishes career stability, third pair reliability with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)
Philipp Kurashev hopes for a turnaround in December (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 2, Canadiens 0 (SCH) (Habs Eyes on the prize) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Blackhawks take on Kurtis Gabriel from Maple Leafs for Chad Krys (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Musings on Madison, Episode 72: Can the Blackhawks Sustain Success with Their Current Strategy? (SCH)
Blackhawks are scratching Dylan Strome again, citing missing trust factor (Sun-Times)
Lazerus: The Blackhawks hold Dylan Strome on a different standard (The Athletic)
Blackhawks Bits: Hardman, Kurashev recalled; Kalynuk, Mitchell Assigned (SCH)
Without Jujhar Khaira, Blackhawks need depth forward to fill in (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: Rangers 6, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Golden Knights 6, Wild 4 (Hockey Wilderness)
SUMMARY: Ducks 3, Blues 2 (St. Louis game time)
SUMMARY: Predators 1, Rangers 0 (On the front)
SUMMARY: Avalanche 3, Panthers 2 (Mile high hockey)
Coyotes pose no threat to relocate, says Bettman (ESPN)
Lazerus: Welcome to the NHL, where dinosaurs still roam the Earth (The Athletic)
Blues uses the fourth-string keeper on Thursday (NHL)
Jets Pionk suspended 2 games for kneeing (NHL)
Often overlooked Wild makes a statement to the hockey world: They’re real (The Athletic)
Neal and Kostins order IR a test of Blues depth (St. Louis game time)
Wild stops Mikko Koivus jersey (Hockey Wilderness)
Wild players look forward to behind-the-scenes Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)
NHL
SUMMARY: Canucks 2, Hurricanes 1 (NHL)
Edler placed on injured reserve by Kings (NHL)
NHLPA concerned about Olympic COVID-19: report (NHL)
Canucks hires Rutherford to oversee the new vision (ESPN)
Coyotes pay taxes, don’t get ice cold from the arena (ESPN)
Spezza will appeal against six-game suspension (NHL)
Guentzel week-to-week for penguins (NHL)
Spezza banned for six games for kneeing (Puppets for pension plans)
flyers fire Alain Vigneault, name Mike Yeo interim coach (Broad Street Hockey)
Dog plunges into mid-ice, creates metaphor for Flyers season (Broad Street Hockey)
HOCKEY WORLD
Women’s Hockey Finally Comes to the EA Sports NHL Franchise (the ice garden)
China in for Olympic hockey despite concerns (ESPN)
What will the moment be like for McDavid to be on the same team as Crosby? (TSN)
Canada will close its border to unvaccinated professional amateur athletes on January 15 (TSN)
Sources
2/ https://www.secondcityhockey.com/2021/12/13/22831689/chicago-blackhawks-news-updates-2021-nhl-regular-season-december-13-recaps-scores-highlights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]