Australian sports betting PlayUp is suing its US CEO

An Australia-based sports betting company was granted a temporary restraining order last week against his chief executive officer after claiming allegations of possible “irreparable harm” from her breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed Nov. 30 in US court in Nevada, negotiations over a contract extension for Dr. Laila Mintas – die announced as the US CEO of PlayUp in July 2020 – collapsed and led to inappropriate actions by Mintas.

The allegations include that they “mcontact with Mr. Sam Bankman-Fried, 3rd party owner company FTX, and advised him that there is a conflict within the management of PlayUp, and as a result led to the failure of the sale to FTX.”

Mintas also allegedly threatened to contact US gambling regulators and making false statements on PlayUp with the hope that it would harm PlayUp’s reputation and reputation “and result in the termination of any gaming license in the relevant states.”

PlayUp currently does business in New Jersey and Colorado, with more US states reportedly in the pipeline.

Alleged threats of abusive statements to PlayUp’s business partners and customers could “cause into liquidation or bankruptcy,” according to the lawsuit. The deadline, the lawyers claim, was November 30 — the day Mintas’ contract expired and the lawsuit was filed.



Why the need for a TRO?

According to the lawsuit: “In her capacity as Chief Executive Officer from PlayUp Inc. and her directorship in PlayUp, Dr. Mintas attends monthly board meetingtings with PlayUp during which time all annual accounts and state of affairs of PlayUp are discussed, and copies of PlayUp’s financial administration are made available to it.

“In addition, Dr. Mintas usually has any information or records it requests on the same day or the next day by PlayUp’s management, and furthermore has open access to the PlayUp Registry Direct file/information sharing platform where all of PlayUp’s records are stored. tracked and available in real time.

“Based on the behavior and threats of Dr. Mintas reasonably believes PlayUp has sufficient access to PlayUp’s data, records, regulators, customers, affiliates, and trading partners to promptly carry out the threats it makes, in violation of the confidentiality and non-minor provisions of its Agreement.

“Coins” in violation has also communicated intent to work directly with FTX of the non-compete provision in its Agreement.”

The judge’s reason

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro wrote on December 3, when issuing her warrant:

“Given the timing and sequence of events, and without the benefit of evidence to the contrary, the court may reasonably conclude that Defendant intends to continually discredit Plaintiff in carrying out her threats to harm Plaintiffs’ reputation and reputation. … On November 10, 2011, the suspect threatened to burn down PlayUp.” … The court can deduce from this that the defendant has committed her threats to damage the reputation, reputation and goodwill of PlayUps.

“If Defendant does not comply with her threats to spread false information about Plaintiff, the imposition of this temporary restraining order will not harm Defendant.

Conversely, even if Defendant discredits the reputation and status of Plaintiffs, the imposition of this temporary restraining order will not harm any of Defendants’ personal interests. By imposing this temporary restraining order, the suspect will effectively be held to the conditions of the employment contract that has already been agreed.”

PlayUp executives claim Mintas wanted to replace company founder Daniel Simic as global CEO, double her salary to $1 million and increase her equity in the company to 15%.

Mintas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

