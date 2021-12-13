Sports
Australian sports betting PlayUp is suing its US CEO
An Australia-based sports betting company was granted a temporary restraining order last week against his chief executive officer after claiming allegations of possible “irreparable harm” from her breach of contract.
According to a lawsuit filed Nov. 30 in US court in Nevada, negotiations over a contract extension for Dr. Laila Mintas – die announced as the US CEO of PlayUp in July 2020 – collapsed and led to inappropriate actions by Mintas.
The allegations include that they “mcontact with Mr. Sam Bankman-Fried, 3rd party owner company FTX, and advised him that there is a conflict within the management of PlayUp, and as a result led to the failure of the sale to FTX.”
Mintas also allegedly threatened to contact US gambling regulators and making false statements on PlayUp with the hope that it would harm PlayUp’s reputation and reputation “and result in the termination of any gaming license in the relevant states.”
PlayUp currently does business in New Jersey and Colorado, with more US states reportedly in the pipeline.
Alleged threats of abusive statements to PlayUp’s business partners and customers could “cause into liquidation or bankruptcy,” according to the lawsuit. The deadline, the lawyers claim, was November 30 — the day Mintas’ contract expired and the lawsuit was filed.
Why the need for a TRO?
According to the lawsuit: “In her capacity as Chief Executive Officer from PlayUp Inc. and her directorship in PlayUp, Dr. Mintas attends monthly board meetingtings with PlayUp during which time all annual accounts and state of affairs of PlayUp are discussed, and copies of PlayUp’s financial administration are made available to it.
“In addition, Dr. Mintas usually has any information or records it requests on the same day or the next day by PlayUp’s management, and furthermore has open access to the PlayUp Registry Direct file/information sharing platform where all of PlayUp’s records are stored. tracked and available in real time.
“Based on the behavior and threats of Dr. Mintas reasonably believes PlayUp has sufficient access to PlayUp’s data, records, regulators, customers, affiliates, and trading partners to promptly carry out the threats it makes, in violation of the confidentiality and non-minor provisions of its Agreement.
“Coins” in violation has also communicated intent to work directly with FTX of the non-compete provision in its Agreement.”
The judge’s reason
U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro wrote on December 3, when issuing her warrant:
“Given the timing and sequence of events, and without the benefit of evidence to the contrary, the court may reasonably conclude that Defendant intends to continually discredit Plaintiff in carrying out her threats to harm Plaintiffs’ reputation and reputation. … On November 10, 2011, the suspect threatened to burn down PlayUp.” … The court can deduce from this that the defendant has committed her threats to damage the reputation, reputation and goodwill of PlayUps.
“If Defendant does not comply with her threats to spread false information about Plaintiff, the imposition of this temporary restraining order will not harm Defendant.
Conversely, even if Defendant discredits the reputation and status of Plaintiffs, the imposition of this temporary restraining order will not harm any of Defendants’ personal interests. By imposing this temporary restraining order, the suspect will effectively be held to the conditions of the employment contract that has already been agreed.”
PlayUp executives claim Mintas wanted to replace company founder Daniel Simic as global CEO, double her salary to $1 million and increase her equity in the company to 15%.
Mintas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Photo: Shutterstock
Sources
2/ https://www.usbets.com/australian-sports-betting-firm-playup-sues-us-ceo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]