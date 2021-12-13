Week 8 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

1. Steph Curry on the Abyss of History

Curry Watch got into full swing this past week as Stephen Curry got closer and closer to breaking Ray Allen’s record made three-pointers for most careers. Curry was 16 triples away from the record when the Warriors hosted the Blazers in their final home game for a five-game road trip. It is a measure of Steph’s greatness that beating 16 3s in a match so he could break the record at home was not out of the question. He finished with six treys that night and followed it up with three more in a loss to his brother Seth and the Sixers in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Curry ended week 8 with just seven three-pointers failing to break the record. Tonight, he gets his first crack at Indiana (NBA TV, 7:00 ET) for a date with the Knicks on Tuesday (TNT, 7:30 ET) at Madison Square Garden – Curry’s site third highest scoring game of his career (54 points).

2. KD scores an NBA season-high 51 points

Curry loved the top scorer of the season (50 points on Nov. 8) until Sunday when former teammate Kevin Durant lost 51 in Brooklyn’s 116-104 win over Detroit.

It was Durant’s highest scoring game since November 29, 2018 when he also scored 51 in a win over Toronto during his time at Golden State. Durant has seven career games of 50 points – the fifth most among active players – a list with the headline of Durant’s current teammate James Harden.

James Harden: 23

Damian Lillard: 12

LeBron James: 12

Stephen Curry: 10

Kevin Durant: 7

3. LeBron 5th to reach 100 triple-doubles

LeBron James has a triple-double in . posted two of his last three games – his first two triple-doubles of the season. The first came on December 9 in Memphis (20 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), making LeBron just the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple doubles, along with teammate Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd. Three days later, he did it again, this time in a win over Orlando (30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).

LeBron didn’t lead in the triple-doubles this week, however; that honor belongs to Nikola Jokic, who posted three triple-doubles in four games to give him five for the season (tied with Russell Westbrook for most in the NBA) and 62 for his career (tied with James Harden for seventh most all-time, behind Wilt Chamberlain and the five players in the 100 triple-double club mentioned above.

4. Z-Bo honored by the Grizzlies

On Saturday in Memphis, the Grizzlies took out the number 50 worn by Zach Randolph – one of the mainstays of the Grit N’ Grind Grizzlies – making him the first player in franchise history to receive the honor. Rather than hang a No. 50 jersey in the rafters, the team unveiled a platinum plaque bearing the No. 50 as if it were scoring a No. 1 hit on Grindhouse Records.

If you haven’t seen it yet, take five minutes and watch this tribute video narrated by Ice Cube – an excellent look at Randolph’s impact in Memphis, both on and off the field.

5. Posters and Blocks

Almost every week we highlight the poster dunks of the past seven days in our weekly rewind. And there are also a few to highlight from week 8 onwards. But let’s also take a moment to appreciate the defenders who don’t make the business decision to avoid the poster, those who dispute every dunk attempt, knowing they’ll either get a big block or likely be mocked for being posted, but don’t be shy away from the moment.

First the dunks:

Now the blocks:

6. Zion suffers setback

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news in Week 8, as the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, which will further delay his return to court. At this time, there is no timeline for Zion’s return; the Pelicans have only said that additional updates will be provided if warranted.

7. Isaiah Thomas Joins G League

Switching to good news, it is reported that Isaiah Thomas is set to sign with the G League and participate in this weekend’s G League Showcase in Las Vegas. The two-time All-Star is seeking a return to the NBA after his career was derailed by a hip injury.

8. NBA Getting Into The Christmas Spirit

Less than two weeks away, the five-game Christmas Day showcase features some selective matchups, including the third meeting of the season between the Suns and Warriors – the teams with the best records in the league.

Atlanta and New York (ESPN, noon ET)

Boston at Milwaukee (ABC, 2:30 ET)

Golden State at Phoenix (ABC, 5 ET)

Brooklyn in Los Angeles (ABC/ESPN, 8 ET)

Dallas at Utah (ESPN, 10:30 AM ET)

The NBA debuted its latest NBA track spot this week and also took a look at the history of NBA games on Christmas Day. And after you open your presents on Christmas morning, gift your favorite NBA players by voting for them as NBA All-Stars as Christmas Day voting tips for the February game in Cleveland.

9. Weekly Leaders Stats

For games played from December 6-12, minimum 2 games played

PTSD: Kevin Durant (BKN): 35.3 ppg over 3 games

Kevin Durant (BKN): 35.3 ppg over 3 games REB: Clint Capela (ATL): 16.0 rpg over 2 games

Clint Capela (ATL): 16.0 rpg over 2 games AST: Kyle Lowry (MIA): 11.7 apg over 3 games

Kyle Lowry (MIA): 11.7 apg over 3 games STL: Marcus Smart (BOS) and Robert Covington (POR): 3.0 spg over 3 games each

Marcus Smart (BOS) and Robert Covington (POR): 3.0 spg over 3 games each BLK: Clint Capela (ATL) and Hassan Whiteside (UTA): 2.0 bpg over 2 games each

Clint Capela (ATL) and Hassan Whiteside (UTA): 2.0 bpg over 2 games each 3:00 PM: Stephen Curry (GSW): 5:30 PM on 3 games

10. Plays of the Week