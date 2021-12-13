Sports
Week 8 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA
1. Steph Curry on the Abyss of History
Curry Watch got into full swing this past week as Stephen Curry got closer and closer to breaking Ray Allen’s record made three-pointers for most careers. Curry was 16 triples away from the record when the Warriors hosted the Blazers in their final home game for a five-game road trip. It is a measure of Steph’s greatness that beating 16 3s in a match so he could break the record at home was not out of the question. He finished with six treys that night and followed it up with three more in a loss to his brother Seth and the Sixers in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Curry ended week 8 with just seven three-pointers failing to break the record. Tonight, he gets his first crack at Indiana (NBA TV, 7:00 ET) for a date with the Knicks on Tuesday (TNT, 7:30 ET) at Madison Square Garden – Curry’s site third highest scoring game of his career (54 points).
2. KD scores an NBA season-high 51 points
Curry loved the top scorer of the season (50 points on Nov. 8) until Sunday when former teammate Kevin Durant lost 51 in Brooklyn’s 116-104 win over Detroit.
@KDTrey5 ERUPTS for 51 points…his highest scoring game with the @Brooklyn nets!
Buckets on buckets. pic.twitter.com/PdYBjvEOUr
– NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2021
It was Durant’s highest scoring game since November 29, 2018 when he also scored 51 in a win over Toronto during his time at Golden State. Durant has seven career games of 50 points – the fifth most among active players – a list with the headline of Durant’s current teammate James Harden.
- James Harden: 23
- Damian Lillard: 12
- LeBron James: 12
- Stephen Curry: 10
- Kevin Durant: 7
3. LeBron 5th to reach 100 triple-doubles
LeBron James has a triple-double in . posted two of his last three games – his first two triple-doubles of the season. The first came on December 9 in Memphis (20 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), making LeBron just the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple doubles, along with teammate Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd. Three days later, he did it again, this time in a win over Orlando (30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).
congratulations with @King James of the @Lakers for becoming the 5th player in @NBAHistorie to record 100 triple-doubles! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/1OHnIfHdtO
– NBA (@NBA) Dec 10, 2021
LeBron didn’t lead in the triple-doubles this week, however; that honor belongs to Nikola Jokic, who posted three triple-doubles in four games to give him five for the season (tied with Russell Westbrook for most in the NBA) and 62 for his career (tied with James Harden for seventh most all-time, behind Wilt Chamberlain and the five players in the 100 triple-double club mentioned above.
4. Z-Bo honored by the Grizzlies
On Saturday in Memphis, the Grizzlies took out the number 50 worn by Zach Randolph – one of the mainstays of the Grit N’ Grind Grizzlies – making him the first player in franchise history to receive the honor. Rather than hang a No. 50 jersey in the rafters, the team unveiled a platinum plaque bearing the No. 50 as if it were scoring a No. 1 hit on Grindhouse Records.
Congratulations, @MacBo50! https://t.co/UMW7sOTHCq
– NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2021
If you haven’t seen it yet, take five minutes and watch this tribute video narrated by Ice Cube – an excellent look at Randolph’s impact in Memphis, both on and off the field.
50 forever.
narrated by @ice Cube pic.twitter.com/aQGrW3b657
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2021
5. Posters and Blocks
Almost every week we highlight the poster dunks of the past seven days in our weekly rewind. And there are also a few to highlight from week 8 onwards. But let’s also take a moment to appreciate the defenders who don’t make the business decision to avoid the poster, those who dispute every dunk attempt, knowing they’ll either get a big block or likely be mocked for being posted, but don’t be shy away from the moment.
First the dunks:
Now the blocks:
6. Zion suffers setback
Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news in Week 8, as the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, which will further delay his return to court. At this time, there is no timeline for Zion’s return; the Pelicans have only said that additional updates will be provided if warranted.
7. Isaiah Thomas Joins G League
Switching to good news, it is reported that Isaiah Thomas is set to sign with the G League and participate in this weekend’s G League Showcase in Las Vegas. The two-time All-Star is seeking a return to the NBA after his career was derailed by a hip injury.
8. NBA Getting Into The Christmas Spirit
Less than two weeks away, the five-game Christmas Day showcase features some selective matchups, including the third meeting of the season between the Suns and Warriors – the teams with the best records in the league.
- Atlanta and New York (ESPN, noon ET)
- Boston at Milwaukee (ABC, 2:30 ET)
- Golden State at Phoenix (ABC, 5 ET)
- Brooklyn in Los Angeles (ABC/ESPN, 8 ET)
- Dallas at Utah (ESPN, 10:30 AM ET)
The NBA debuted its latest NBA track spot this week and also took a look at the history of NBA games on Christmas Day. And after you open your presents on Christmas morning, gift your favorite NBA players by voting for them as NBA All-Stars as Christmas Day voting tips for the February game in Cleveland.
Celebrate Christmas Day on NBA Lane. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/xBk2bQJKiR
– NBA (@NBA) Dec 10, 2021
9. Weekly Leaders Stats
For games played from December 6-12, minimum 2 games played
- PTSD: Kevin Durant (BKN): 35.3 ppg over 3 games
- REB: Clint Capela (ATL): 16.0 rpg over 2 games
- AST: Kyle Lowry (MIA): 11.7 apg over 3 games
- STL: Marcus Smart (BOS) and Robert Covington (POR): 3.0 spg over 3 games each
- BLK: Clint Capela (ATL) and Hassan Whiteside (UTA): 2.0 bpg over 2 games each
- 3:00 PM: Stephen Curry (GSW): 5:30 PM on 3 games
10. Plays of the Week
the BEST GAMES from the week 8 action! #BestOfNBA
Download the NBA app for more of this week’s top games https://t.co/JggbE4079M pic.twitter.com/q6usLG1wta
– NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2021
