Womens Tennis Announces Spring 2022 Schedule





MANHATTAN, Kan. After competing in the fall of 2021, head coach Jordan Smith announced the Spring 2022 schedule on Monday (December 13) afternoon. After competing in the fall of 2021, head coachannounced the Spring 2022 schedule on Monday (December 13) afternoon. “It’s going to be a very competitive spring season with plenty of great opportunities to do well in non-conference or Big 12 play,” stated Smith. “This might be one of our best schedules for home matches in quite some time.” The Wildcats will kick off 2022 with a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii and take on Hawaii. After returning to Manhattan, K-State will host six home matches. The stretch will begin with a doubleheader on Saturday, January 22 against South Dakota at 10 am, CT followed by Missouri State at 2 pm, CT. On February 4, Arkansas will make a trip to Manhattan to take on K-State at 2 pm, CT. Just two days later on February 6, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wildcats will face off at 1 pm, CT. Concluding the six-match home stretch will be on February 11 and 12 when K-State welcomes Memphis on Friday, February 11 at 1 pm, CT and Florida Atlantic on Sunday, February 12 at 1 pm, CT. “Obviously it shows that our tennis brand is high to have this many quality teams wanting to play us at our home,” said Smith. “It is definitely going to be a constant challenge for us, but our ladies should be excited for it because we’re going to need a solid effort owning our courts if we are looking to compete in May. I believe this group of student- athletes will be up for the challenge.” K-State will begin a three-match road trip in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, February 19 against Arizona State before trips to Washington on Friday, February 25 at 2 pm, CT and Nebraska on Wednesday, March 2 at 4 pm, CT. The last match before kicking off Big 12 play will be in Manhattan on Saturday, March 5 against Northwestern at noon CT. Big 12 play will begin in the state of Oklahoma, as the Wildcats face Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday, March 11 at 5 pm, CT before matchup with Oklahoma in Norman on Sunday, March 13. The Wildcats will return home for the start of 3-match homestand on Friday, March 18 against Texas Tech, followed by matches against TCU on Sunday, March 20 at noon CT and Tulsa on Saturday, March 26 at noon CT. Big 12 competition will take a break on Sunday, March 27 as Wichita State and K-State faceoff in a non-conference match. Time and place will be determined on a later date. Action will start back up in Manhattan on Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 3 as West Virginia and Iowa State visit. The West Virginia match will begin at 4 pm, CT, while the match against Iowa State will take place at noon CT. K-State will hit the road for the final three matches of the season on Friday, April 8 at Baylor beginning at noon CT, followed by trips to Texas on Sunday, April 10 at noon CT and Kansas on Saturday, April 16. The Big 12 Tennis Championships will be a four-day event on April 21 through April 24 in Fort Worth, Texas. Click here for the full schedule. For the latest on K-State Women’s Tennis, follow @kstatesports and @KStateTEN on Twitter or Kansas State Women’s Tennis on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2021/12/13/womens-tennis-announces-spring-2022-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos