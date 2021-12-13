Canada’s Alex Pietrangelo about playing in Olympic hockey tournament without obligation

Vegas Golden Knights defender Alex Pietrangelo says he has not yet decided whether he will compete in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

He is named after Canada’s preliminary Olympic team, along with forwards Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Pietrangelo said before the Golden Knights game against Minnesota on Sunday night that he will wait until he has more information before making his choice.

“There are a lot of things, especially guys with families, that we look at,” said the 31-year-old from King City, Ont. “I’m not going to make a decision until we have all the answers because I think they’re hard to come by at the moment.”

The NHL has pledged to send players to Beijing but may withdraw from the Games at any time. January 10 is the deadline to nix the plan without financial penalty.

The International Olympic Committee has said that an athlete at the Games who tests positive for COVID-19 must take two negative tests 24 hours apart.

If that is not possible, the quarantine period can last from 21 days to five weeks.

“I have four children under three and a half,” Pietrangelo said. “If I’m potentially locked up there for five weeks plus the Olympics, that’s a long time away from my family.”

Pietrangelo said he expects to get the answers he’s looking for “sooner than later”.

“If we don’t go or we go, we with families, we have things to plan,” he said.

Pietrangelo was part of the star-studded Canadian team that took home the gold medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. NHL players did not participate in the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner has said he will not represent Sweden in Beijing due to concerns over COVID-19 protocols.