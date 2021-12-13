Robinsons Ice Cream Ulster Open great success





The Robinsons Ice Cream Ulster Open, supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, took place at Lisburn Racquets Club on Saturday and Sunday 27/28e November. The weekend featured a packed competition with 15 events taking place in different categories and age groups, ensuring a match for every skill. Many players across the island of Ireland, as well as players from England and Wales, traveled to Lisburn to take part in the popular event on the tournament calendar. However, the big draw of the event for players and spectators alike was its appearance from He Zhiwen – a former top 10 player of the world, winner of the World Team Event with China and four-time Olympian (representing Spain). Ireland’s property Sophie Earley led the women’s submission, and Paralympic Colin Judge was able to participate after the cancellation of his Bundesliga match in Germany. He Zhiwen can now add the Ulster Open title to his many successes over the years, while Sophie added another Ulster Open title to her growing success just before she left for the World Youth Championships in Portugal. James Skelton was named Ulster Player of the Tournament, won the U21 and U19 Boys Singles and received a special He Zhiweng shirt! Any compensation for James who lost to He Zhiwen in the men’s singles semifinals! Sophie Earley and He Zhiwen receive their Robinsons Ice Cream Ulster Open Trophies by

Councilor Thomas Beckett, Jimmy Robinson and Councilor Allan Ewart. Sophie in action Action from the Finals (He Zhiwen v Dillon Byrne) Paralympic Colin Judge in action

Lucy McIvoron en route to a great win over England player

Saskia Key who reached the women’s singles final

Amanda Taylor (Connacht) in action

Dillon Byrne (Leinster) v Max Skelton (Ulster) James Skelton (Ulster Player of the Tournament)

Receiving his trophy from Jimmy Robinson (sponsor) Congratulations to all winners! Senior Men – He Zhiwen

Seniors Women Sophie Earley

Disability Senior AaronMellows

Masters Men – Daryl Strong

Master Wives Nicola Frail

Limited Singles – Adam Faulkner

U21 Men – James Skelton

U21 Women Mia ORahilly Egan

Junior Boys James Skelton

Junior Girls – Maliha Baig

Cadet Boys – Isaac Kingham

Cadet Girls – Maliha Baig

Mini Cadet Boys – Vincent Ni

Boys Under 11– Stefan Bonchev

Girls U11 -Jane Wilson

