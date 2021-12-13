Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee join Los Angeles Rams growing COVID-19 roster ahead of MNF game vs. Arizona Cardinals





GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Los Angeles Rams will lose several starters in a division game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football after two more players are added to the Reserve/COVID-19 roster. The Rams announced that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee had been added to the list Monday, along with right-wing tackle Rob Havenstein, reserve cornerback Dont’e Deayon and running back Darrell Henderson, who were added this weekend. Both Ramsey and Higbee tested positive for COVID-19. Higbee had a positive test followed by two negative tests, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If his overnight PCR test comes back negative, he will be removed from the COVID list on Tuesday, the source said. The NFL had a total of 37 positive COVID tests on Monday, league sources told Schefter. Rams coach Sean McVay has said that to his knowledge all but one of the players on the roster have received the COVID-19 vaccine and the only player who has not has since received antibodies. Vaccinated players must test negative twice in a 24-hour period to be eligible for action. None of the listed players are expected to be available against the Cardinals, who defeated the Rams 37-20 in Week 4. The Rams (8-4) follow the first place Cardinals (10-2) with two games in the NFC West standings. Depth will be an issue at cornerback, tight end and running back, while the offensive line could see two reserves start. Darious Williams and David Long remain the only cornerbacks on the selection with experience. Rookie Robert Rochell, who had recently worked his way into the lineup, was placed on the injured reserve last Saturday due to a chest injury. Higbee’s absence will be felt at the end after the Rams have already gone thin on the position this season. Backup Johnny Mundt was placed in the injured reserve in October, leaving sophomore pro Brycen Hopkins and former undrafted free agent Kendall Blanton as the only backups. And in running back, Sony Michel is expected to start for a second consecutive game in place of Henderson. Michel started and rushed to a season high of 121 yards and carried a touchdown on 24 in a defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday when Henderson sustained a thigh injury. Tackle Joe Noteboom, who previously played a key role as a backup to left tackle, is expected to start in place of Havenstein. Center Brian Allen was listed as doubtful going into the match. If he can’t play, third-year pro Coleman Shelton, also an undrafted free agent, will start. The Rams activated defensive backs Grant Haley and Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney, running Javian Hawkins, guard Jeremiah Kolone and wide receiver Brandon Powell from their practice squad for Monday night’s game.

