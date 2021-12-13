Sports
Cricket news 2021: Western Australian border unveiling creates more chaos, Mark McGowan, Australia vs New Zealand first ODI, Perth Stadium
Perth has already lost an Ashes Test this summer, and now the Western Australian capital could be missing even more cricket.
On Monday afternoon, WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan confirmed that state borders would reopen at 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, but only to those who have been fully vaccinated.
“We are entering a new phase of Covid-19 management in WA,” he said.
However, an ODI match between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, January 30, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
McGowan said there would be no waiver for the 50-over match, which means visitors to the states, including players and broadcast staff, will have to quarantine for 14 days if they want to enter Western Australia before February 5.
“If they’re willing to play by the rules, they can play cricket,” McGowan said.
“They just have to abide by the 14-day quarantine rules.
“So that’s what we told cricket, they didn’t want that.
“But we said the same thing to the AFL and they wanted to do that too, that’s why we held the grand finals, so it all depends on them if they want to play by the rules.”
McGowan said all visitors to the state’s four major stadiums – Optus Stadium, RAC Arena, HBF Stadium and HBF Park – should also receive a double dose.
The third ODI between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for February 5 at the SCG and a contract swap may be negotiable.
WA Cricket said in a statement that they would provide an official update on the ODI of possible BBL matches at the venue “in due course”.
“As this news is fresh, we are discussing internally and with our stakeholders, and will provide an update in due course,” the statement said, as reported by The Western Australian.
A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that: news.com.au that a final decision had yet to be made on the location for the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the Big Bash League final is scheduled for Friday, January 28. If the Perth Scorchers, who have already won their first two games, finish in the top two places of the ladder and win “The Qualifier”, they will earn the right to host the final at the end of January.
Other professional sports codes — including the AFLW, NBL and A-League — are also expected to be affected by the border restrictions this summer.
Last week, WA Police Secretary Paul Papalia accused CA of being “completely inflexible” and a “pretty bad organization” after announcing that Perth would not host the Ashes final.
CA has stripped Perth of the fifth test after McGowan reiterated that all players, staff and broadcasters should be quarantined for 14 days after flying in from Sydney, where the fourth test is being held.
The WA government was then relentlessly mocked after launching a daring last-ditch attempt to steal Adelaide’s second Test.
“We have always been fully open to the health and safety of the state and the Western Australian people are the main driver for government decisions on these matters,” Papalia said.
“Cricket Australia knew it all along, they were completely inflexible… they were (a) pretty bad organization in that regard.”
On Saturday, CA confirmed reports that Hobart would host the fifth test between Australia and England – it will be Tasmania’s first Ashes match and the first time Hobart has hosted a pink ball test.
Mr McGowan said the news of the state’s reopening would be a “source of relief or even celebration” for some, but would cause great concern to others.
“After February 5, cases will appear in the community, that’s inevitable, but it won’t be a cause for alarm — it will be a reminder to do the right thing,” he said.
“We are in this together and we will get through this together. I know the community will continue to do the right thing.”
The prime minister reminded people to get vaccinated, keep a mask on hand and leave people at home and get tested if they are not feeling well.
“As of today, more than 212,000 Western Australians are eligible for a third dose, but so far only 15 percent have received one,” he said.
– with Matthew Sullivan and Natalie Wolfe
