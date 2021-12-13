Eisenhower and L’Anse Creuse win boys’ tennis awards – Macomb Daily





Eisenhower and Lanse Creuse won the Macomb County post-season tennis awards, presented by coaches. Eisenhower co-coaches Mike Pearson and Kevin Donahue received the Coach of the Year award and the regional champion Eagles won the Team of the Year award in Division 1. Lanse Creuse was named Team of the Year and Lancers Marc Bates was named Coach of the Year in Division 2-3-4. Bates teams have won more than 400 games since he started coaching in 1994. The Lancers won two tournaments in 2021 and set a 9-2-1 record in head-to-head matches. Members of the team included seniors William Burson, Jake Goebel, Caleb Flosky, Grant Teschendorf, Cade Ringstad, Donald Gooley, Connor Shorkey, Jack Kempt, and Christopher Luciw; junior Chris Studinger; sophomore Gavin Flosky and freshman Dylan Wolfe. Pearson has coached the Eagles for 16 seasons. Donahue, who has also coached basketball at Shelby Township school, returned to the Ike program after a stint in administration. Mike is someone I really respect as a coach, Donahue said. He works as hard as any coach in the state and always brings his passion, enthusiasm and expertise to the courts. The Eagles, who played home games at five different locations in August while their fields were being repaired, won 62 of 64 games against eight provincial opponents. They won five tournament championships. Eisenhower won six flying championships en route to his first regional title since 2004. Members of the team included seniors Evan Shallow, Josh Donahue, Toby Layson, Austin Hornfisher and Anthony Franco, and juniors Luke Suchyta, Logan Bergler, Austin Endres, Matt Jennings, Gianni Smith, Ken Haemmerle and Peyton Mehr. The Team of the Year award was named in honor of Larry Harte, a former Warren and Warren-Mott boys and girls coach who died on August 27, 2021 at age 66. Hartes teams won 315 double matches and he was named state coach of the year three times. He also held various roles as a member of provincial and state coach associations. The Macomb County Dream Team and other players named to the all-county team are online at MacombDaily.com/Sports.

