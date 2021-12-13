Western News – Mustangs Men’s Hockey Brings Joy to Grieving Neighbors

It is possible for an act of goodwill to be both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

For Amanda Rawson and her three daughters, smiles and tears shared the same space during an impromptu night of generosity this month as members of the Western Mustangs men’s hockey team brought Christmas-friendliness to their door.

Aaron Rawson, Amanda’s husband and the girl’s father, died suddenly in October.

A few weeks later, their middle daughter Olivia (9) fell ill just hours after the family set up the Christmas tree to mark what would have been Aaron’s 43.rd birthday she was diagnosed with cancer.

Our lives have been turned upside down and I feel like it’s still being shaken up, Rawson said. I wanted to skip Christmas altogether, but I had to make an effort for the kids.

Aaron had loved Christmas, always being the one to light the house and put lit candy canes on the lawn. Due to fear of heights, Rawson decided that this year’s decorations would start and end with the indoor tree. It would be enough, she thought, to get through the month.

Little did she know that through connections layered upon connections, strangers had her back.

lend a hand

Rawson’s father Bill Dawson is an accounting professor in Western’s DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies (her mother, Gloria Dawson, is an administrator there) and one of his students, Dan Davies, learned of the family circumstances.

Davies, in his fifth year of management studies at Western and a goalkeeper in his third year on the Mustang men’s hockey team, wondered if he could help. He approached head coach Clarke Singer and wondered if maybe they could stop by the house and lend a hand.

So last week, after getting permission from Rawson to visit, Davies, Singer and five other Mustangs showed up at Rawsons’ home in Ilderton, Ont.

As they started walking up the driveway with their hockey sticks, my 13-year-old daughter Summer, who had just started playing hockey this year, started glistening in her eyes. She was so excited to see them, Rawson said.

And they were in no rush. They kept eating pizza and playing hockey in the driveway with the girls and putting up the lights and these huge inflatables.

Singer’s son had suggested he look after the lawn decorations: a life-size Santa Claus and three reindeer and a festive four-foot-tall Mickey Mouse. He hadn’t even realized that Mickey was seven-year-old Scarlett’s favorite character until she screamed in delight.

Olivia begins four months of chemotherapy this week. From the sofa in the living room she can look out the front window and see the giant holiday figures dancing on the lawn.

Rawson hopes they all keep laughing about it.

It was amazing how generous they were with their time. They just gave us that little push when we needed it most, she said.

social aid

It’s all part of the community that has come together to support the family in their time of need: friends, relatives, neighbors and teammates in and around Ilderton who planned freshly cooked dinners every day until February; the Gateway Church community that has walked every step of the way with the family; the friend who set one up GoFundMe campaign, and all those who have donated to it.

And now, a hockey team of strangers who lent a hand and a hockey stick when it counted.

Rawson asked that western news tell of her gratitude and the generosity of the hockey players, despite the reluctance of the teams to herald their good deeds. It’s a group of guys who do something nice for someone they don’t know and that was very special, she said.

Singer took his credit to Davies, an incredible young man in every way, and to his team: a wonderful group of guys who saw a need and filled it.

In pre-pandemic seasons, leadership coach Ray Wood met with the team every other Tuesday to guide the athletes in character development, including trips to volunteer at the London Food Bank and assist with other community events. The human side of what we do is in many ways the most important part, Singer said.

From a very difficult situation we may be able to bring some joy to their December, he added.

The family’s grief is far from over, and in some ways it’s only just beginning, but this was a welcome respite from their ever-present worry and grief.

I feel like our lives are a rollercoaster and this is one of the peaks in a really low time, Rawson said.