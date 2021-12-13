20 athletes added to TOPS list for 2024 Olympics, total rises to 148





As many as 20 new athletes were added to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) list on Monday, bringing the total number of athletes funded by the Ministry of Sport for the 2024 Games in Paris to 148. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}}



At a meeting of the Ministry of Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), seven Olympic and six Paralympic disciplines were identified for support under TOPS. More athletes will be added to the TOPS list at the next MOC meeting later this month. The MOC, which was re-established earlier this month with seven more former international athletes, gathered here for the first time after the Tokyo Olympics. The approved athletes were from cycling, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling in the Olympic sports. Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing and tennis will be covered at the next meeting later this month. The ready athletes approved Monday were from archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, swimming and table tennis. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}}



“While planning and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics started much earlier, the MOC meeting marks the formal start of the abbreviated Olympic cycle,” the Ministry of Sports said in a press release. “As many as seven athletes have earned a raise in the Khelo India scheme and are among the new members of the TOPS Development Group.” The ministry said the lists of athletes for the Core and Development Groups were jointly prepared by the TOPS team and the respective national sports federations. “It involved meticulous research, evaluation and projections of the athletes’ performance before being submitted to the MOC for consideration,” it said. It was also agreed that the MOC would meet every two weeks. The newly reconstituted MOC suggested preparations for the 2024 Paris Games so India can build on its wins from the Tokyo Olympics, where it won seven medals, including a gold. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}}



TOPS is the flagship program of the Ministry of Sport that contributes to the support of the athletes under the annual training and competition calendar. The list of athletes supported under TOPS: Cycling: Development group: Esow Alben, Keithellakpam Jemsh Singh, Laitonjam Ronaldo Y Rojit Singh and E David Beckham (new inductee). The sailing: Core group: Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan. to shoot: Core group: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat Vijayveer Sidhu. Development group: Yasahwini Deswal and Chinki Yadav, Niraj Kumar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Dhanush Srikanth, Shahu Tushar Mane, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Makhija, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh ​​Singh, Uday, Sidhu, V,ivaan Sheorandhu , Gurjoat Singh, N Gaayathri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nishchal, Ayushi Podder, Shreya Agarwal, Shriyanka Sadarangi, Zeena Khitta, Abhindnya Ashok Patil, Tejaswini, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Karti Gupta, Darskileilba Singh Khan, Swapwat, Surepeilba Arjun Babuta, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Nisha Kanwar. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}}



Swimming – Core group: Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj. Table tennis – Core group: A Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamat. Development group: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Ayikha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, SFR Snehit, Swatiska Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Suhana Saini and Sreeja Akula. Weightlifting – Core Group: Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu. Development group: Achinta Sheuli, Soumya Sunil Dalvi, Garud Harshada Sharad, Kolli Varalakshmi Pavani Kumari, Mangkhya Boni, R Arockiya Alish, Sanker Sargar, Gogoi Sidhanta, Charu Pesi, Markio Tario and Sorkhaibam Bindyarani Devi, N Tomchou Kavajoei, Shivani Sargar, Jyoti Yadav, Komal Kohar, Sarika Shingare and Ajay Singh. Wrestling – Core Group: Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malil. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}}



Development group: Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Ravinder, Gourav Baliyan, Sajan, Sanju Devi, Aman, Aman, Rohit, Yash Tushir, Sandeep Singh, Deepak, Anirudh Kumar, Arjun Halakurki, Sandeep, Ashu, Hanni Kumari, Sarita, Nisha, Bhateri and Bipasha. Para Sports – Core Group: Archery: Harvinder Singh; Athletics: T Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Amit Saroha, Devendra Jhajharia, Nishad Kumar, Navdeep and Yogesh Kathunia; Badminton: Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon and Parul Parmar; Shooting: Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana; Swimming: Suyash Jadhav; Table tennis: Bhavina Patel. This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.

