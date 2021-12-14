Tashawn Manning Chooses Kentucky Wildcats Football After Leaving Auburn Tigers





With the early signing day starting Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats have just landed a big transfer for next season. Today, Maroon Tigers transfer Tashawn Manning announced his commitment to the Wildcats. It comes after Manning visited Lexington this weekend. Hell have a year of eligibility in Kentucky. This is a huge boost for Kentucky, which is already losing entry-level offensive linemen Darian Kinnard, Austin Dotson and Luke Fortner, while Dare Rosenthal moves to the NFL Draft, leaving the Big Blue Wall with just one returning starter for the 2022 season. Manning has appeared in 12 games this season after starting every game for Auburn as a left hat in the 2020 season. He started the last three games on the left hat this season due to an injury to Brandon Council. Manning then entered his name on the transfer portal after head coach Bryan Harsin decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Kentucky football is no stranger to inspiring stories, and Manning is also a deeply inspiring story to many in the sport. Manning was Auburn’s starting left guard throughout the 2020 season and was rated the team’s top running blocker in his 2021 photos by Pro Football Focus. He will be eligible in Kentucky for a year. Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) December 13, 2021 On Thanksgiving of his senior year of high school, Manning was diagnosed with leukemia. From that diagnosis, he underwent eight months of chemo before being declared cancer-free in July 2016. Manning only arrived in Auburn in January 2017 and has since become a solid SEC starter. Originally from Apopka (FL), the 6-foot-4, 270-pound, Manning was listed as a defensive lineman recruit coming out of high school. He was considered a 3-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, which also ranked him as a top-65 defensive recruit in the country. Hes since grown to 335 pounds. Manning chose Auburn over offers from Louisville, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC state, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and several others. For now, the safe bet is that Manning is the starting right guard with Austin Dotson leaving and Kenneth Horsey likely returning to start at the left guard. Kentucky will still have to invent the center and right tackle, as well as the left tackle if Rosenthal leaves. While the Big Blue Wall may take a step back in 2022 from what it was this season, having guys like Manning on board will ensure it continues to play at a high level. You can see some highlights of Manning (LG #56) in action in the videos below. Sea of ​​Blue is full of Kentucky Wildcats items, so be sure to do that go to our Facebook page and follow us on twitter. Go cats!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseaofblue.com/2021/12/13/22832967/tashawn-manning-kentucky-wildcats-football-news-auburn-tigers-recruiting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos