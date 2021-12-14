Sports
ATP tennis star unveils bold new look
If you thought the hype video was cringey, wait till you see the haircut.
Bernard Tomic is apparently launching a tennis comeback after dropping to 254th in the ATP world rankings and in addition to hopefully a little training, he is going hard on social media.
A day after releasing a short clip on his Instagram page in which he was training and declaring it was time to set the record straight, Tomic has now unveiled a bold new look.
The 29-year-old has bleached his normally dark hair and has posted images of himself at the hairdresser with the caption: Fresh start. New cut.
Tomic, who came on the scene by making the quarter-finals of Wimbledon as an 18-year-old, is the lowest of all Australians on the men’s tour.
It had only been five years since the 29-year-old sat as high as 17th in the world, but his off-court antics have garnered more attention over the past decade than his net worth on it.
He was fined three times in one day by the Gold Coast Police in 2012, he was arrested in Miami in 2015 and stated that he was only counting my millions during a bizarre press conference after failing to qualify for the 2018 Australian Open .
Tomic also holds the unwanted record in men’s tennis for the fastest loss in ATP history after being wiped out by Jarkko Nieminen in 2014 in Miami in 28 minutes 20 seconds by Jarkko Nieminen.
More recently, his on-again, off-again relationship with model Vanessa Sierra has seen him make headlines, including being seen in sexually suggestive photos and smashing a laptop in an apparent moment of anger.
But now it looks like he’s ready to resume life on tour.
I’ve had a lot of hate in my life, but I can’t give up, Tomic said in the hype video. You don’t think I see the hate comments. It hurts.
I used to let it come at me and react out of stupidity.
But now I use it as fuel. I’m back. I am. I’m hungry and ready.
No one can stop me now but me. I’m working out, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m excited. Whatever it takes to get back to the top.
Hard work pays off. I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I came back earlier and it’s time to set the record straight.
With a massive summer of tennis in Australia approaching, Tomic has picked the perfect time to try and win back the country, although it may be too late for many,
Hell must navigate the maze of Australian Open qualifiers, which he failed to get out of in 2018 and 2020.
At Melbourne Park, Tomic has only made it to the fourth round, which he achieved in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
Tomic told the Gold Coast Bulletin last weekend that his promising run at this year’s Australian Open has rekindled the fire in him and hopes to reach the top 10 within a few years.
I had too much success at a young age, he said.
Everything has come to me. The trips, day in, day out tournaments. When I was 25 I was tired and started saying stupid things in the media.
There are so many things I shouldn’t have said, shouldn’t have done. But I did.
I’m going to try to turn this around and give myself the best chance in the coming years. I have one more chance for this. I will try to do it for myself.
Now it’s about doing it right and having a good performance for the next five or six years and trying to get back to the top.
with Alex Conrad
