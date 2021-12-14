Atlantic Hockey Transfers make noise

The pandemic changes of the 2020-21 NCAA hockey season caused a handful of programs to opt out and saw the NCAA rethink transfer rules and eligibility restrictions, leading to significant changes in college hockey for the 2021-22 season.

Under those changes, players were offered a fifth year and transfers were allowed immediately. Atlantic Hockey programs wasted no time recruiting transfers, graduating, and strengthening their lineup.

Some programs are still adjusting to the changing room changes and a handful of transfers have already taken effect as the semester break approaches. More will likely use the break to rest and come back in the new year with a vengeful mindset to help their new team.

AIC is still being adjusted

Among those programs that are adapting to the changes are the Yellow Jackets. After three consecutive Atlantic Hockey titles, the Jackets are 4-4 in conference play and 4-9-1 overall. If you can’t even string together two consecutive wins, a new conference champion is nearly locked up.

A once enviable offense has been reduced to just 2.57 goals per game. Although the dynamics in the locker room have changed, transfer Brian Rigali is thriving.

After four seasons at UConn, where Rigali added depth to the Huskies, he has taken on his new role with a team leading 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in 12 games. He is just one point shy of matching his career high of 11 points in 29 games during the 2018-19 Huskies season.

A turnaround is almost certain for Coach Eric Langs’ team, but anything standing in the way of a conference tournament title is unlikely to land AIC a new ticket to the national tournament.

Bentley Falcons flying

Bentley, sitting atop Atlantic Hockey, has won five in a row and is enjoying their winter break. A 5-1 record from transfer goalkeeper Evan DeBrouwer was central to the magic.

DeBrouwer joined the Falcons after three seasons at Arizona State. He was also the center of attention during the launch of the Sun Devils, where he amassed a 19-11-3 record, supported by a 2.52 GAA, 0.919 SV percentage and four shutouts.

A rocky follow-up season turned into a split role and now DeBrouwer uses his fresh start to lift Bentley to a surprising season with a 1.71 GAA and 0.946 SV percentage in seven games.

The change of scenery seems to have been enough given his split role with Nicholas Grabko. But DeBrouwers’ consistency should see the starts and ice age tipping in his favor.

Canisius: second half second year to watch

Within striking distance of the Falcons, just seven points back and two teams between them, the Golden Griffins can boast of two transfers that are sure to bring some wins in 2022.

Joey Matthews has already made his mark as the backend’s go-to puck mover. Matthews spent 2017-20 with Dartmouth, racking up one goal and 18 points over 82 games.

His senior year passed when Dartmouth, in association with the Ivy League, withdrew from the 2020-21 NCAA season. Now, a year later, Matthews has a modest two goals and nine points in 15 games as Griffins’ leading scoring defender.

Randy Hernandez, a folded Robert Morris Colonials transfer, went from 2021 AHA Rookie of the Year to a transfer in conference.

Hernandez scored 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games in the 2020-21 season. With just two goals and four points in 10 games, his defensive adaptation, change in role and environment leaves more to be desired. But Hernandez is more than a flash in the pan and could be a surprise in the second half if the Griffins reload before 2022.

Sacred Heart has robbins in the nest

In third place at the conference, the Pioneers return to their 2019-20 breakout campaign that was cut short due to the pandemic and ultimately led to a low season with significant sales.

At the center of the revival is Justin Robbins. Robbins was another transfer from the fold of the state of Arizona and has behaved well for the first half of the season. He has a 4-4-3 record with a 2.29 GAA and .917 SV percentage.

The Pioneers have won three of their last four and taken points in six of their last eight games to move up the ranks and stay within reach of the conference title. With the second half of the season to go, Robbins and the Pioneers will be charged with longevity and consistency.

Robbins has already played three times more NCAA hockey than his first two seasons combined. A rest and reset during the semester break could be the recipe for a march into March.

