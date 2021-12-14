Sports
Pursley tops list as Girls Tennis Player of the Year
The Hendersonville High girls tennis team had another great season as it won the team 2-A state title for the third year in a row, and this year the team did it in a dominant fashion.
The Bearcats’ 2-A dual-team state championship win over Research Triangle was with a final score of 5-2, and it was the team’s 47th consecutive dual-team win. The Bearcats have not lost a tennis match since October. 29, 2018, when they lost to Maiden in the third round of the playoffs.
In recent years, number 1 singles player McCollough Perry has led the way, graduating in the spring and now playing for UNC Greensboro. Junior Olivia Pursley took over first place in singles this year and she proved she deserved that No. 1 spot when she reached the 2-A state semi-finals.
She finished the year as the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference Co-Player of the Year and also earned the all-state and all-region accolades, finishing the year 11-2 and a perfect 5-0 in doubles. She can now add one more award to her resume and she has been named Times-News Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
She was one of five Bearcats made up of the 2021 Fall Girls All-Area Tennis Team. Below are the other All-Area selections.
TIMES NEWS ALL-AREA GIRLS TENNIS TEAM
Player of the Year: Olivia Pursley, Hendersonville junior
OTHER SELECTIONS FOR ALL-AREA TEAM
Eliza Perry, Hendersonville Sophomore: Perry teamed up with Ramsey Ross in the doubles playoffs and the duo won the 2-A doubles title. She played No. 2 in singles and doubles this year, earning awards across all conferences, all regions, and all states. She shared Co-Conference Player of the Year with her teammate, Olivia Pursley. She finished 15-1 in doubles team singles (her only loss came in the state finals) and went 10-0 in doubles.
Lindsay Bull, senior senior of Hendersonville: She is the daughter of Coach Chris Bull and was also team captain this season. She earned all conferences, all regions, and all states and played number 3 singles and number 1 doubles all season. She finished unbeaten in singles 17-0 and was 8-0 in doubles in the regular season. She teamed up with Ava Heffner in doubles in the playoffs, and the duo’s only loss was against teammates Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross in the doubles final.
Ramsey Ross, Hendersonville Sophomore: She played number 4 singles and number 2 doubles for the undefeated Bearcats all season. She also earned all conferences, all regions, and all states and teamed up with Eliza Perry to win the 2-A doubles state title. She finished the year unbeaten in doubles (17-0) and also in singles (11-0).
Ava Heffner, Hendersonville junior: After taking the 2-A title with a big win, she was named the 2-A state championship MVP. She played number 5 in singles and number 3 in doubles all season, earning the accolades for all conferences, all regions and all states. She finished the year undefeated in doubles (15-0) and singles (7-0) in dual team play. She teamed up with Lindsay Bull in doubles in the individual state championship, finishing in second place ahead of Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross.
Reese Redden, freshman Hendersonville: She played number 6 singles and number 3 doubles and earned a spot on the all-conference team. She finished 12-3 in singles and was unbeaten in doubles 8-0.
Tori Knight, West Henderson Jr.: A three-year starter, she played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for West all season, finishing the year 12-1 in singles and 12-0 in conference play. She earned awards for all conferences and all regions. She finished in second place in the Mountain 7 Conference in doubles with her partner, Catherine Jones.
Audrey Hood, senior West Henderson: Hood, a four-year starter, earned all the conference credit after finishing second in singles in the conference tournament. She played number 2 singles and doubles, finishing 9-3 in singles and 9-2 in conference. She is a three-time regional qualifier and a three-time all-conference pick.
Catherine Jones, West Henderson Jr.: She played number 3 singles and number 1 doubles all season and earned all the credits at the conference. She also qualified for the regional matches with her doubles partner, Tori Knight, and the duo finished in second place in the Mountain 7 Conference tournament. Her singles record was 7-5 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
