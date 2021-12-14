Football beats hockey in popularity among Americans





If you read enough about it history of football in the United States, you may have noticed that some experts have long predicted it would become the country’s “sport of the future.” This is going on for decades, and football is still not the dominant sport in the country. It works its way up though the Daily mail recently cited a new Sportsmail study indicating that football has overtaken hockey as the fourth most popular sport in the US (with baseball, basketball and soccer in the top three). The full article is worth a look, although some statistics are open to interpretation. For example, the charts shown include the Olympics alongside specific sports such as football and soccer, and popularity is measured by ‘What? [people] say they like it.” In addition, it appears that team sports are the focus of the report as golf and NASCAR are conspicuously absent. And while it’s a good thing to see football’s profile growing, it’s also partly indicative of the breadth of football, which is a global game in a way few other sports are. Ask five fans of American football (or basketball, or hockey) who their favorite pro teams are and you’ll likely hear five different NFL (or NBA or NHL) clubs as the answer. Ask five American soccer fans a similar question and you might be answered with teams playing in the Premier League, Liga MX, Bundesliga, Major League Soccer and Argentina’s Primera Divisin. Or five different leagues. Or five different divisions. That global reach is undeniably a boon to football as a whole, but it can make the process of accessing the sport a little challenging for some state viewers. But beyond this poll, there are plenty of reasons for American football fans to be excited. The USWNT remains dominant, the USMNT looks as strong as ever, the domestic leagues are improving their game quality and the World Cup returns to North America in 2026. Will baseball be the next sport to gain football in popularity? It is not excluded. Thank you for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and stay informed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehook.com/daily_brief/sports/soccer-more-popular-hockey-american-viewers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos