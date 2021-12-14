Pirates organizes UCF Tuesday in Walsh Gym







SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – Walsh Gymnasium SETON HALL (4-4) vs. UCF (7-1) Date Time live video live audio Live stats Twitter Tues.,

Dec 14 6 p.m. LIVE STATS @SHUWBB THE GAME Seton Hall returns to action on Tuesday, December 14 when it returns to the newly renovated Walsh Gymnasium to host Central Florida. Tip time is scheduled at 6:00 PM ** INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS ** For those interested in attending the Seton Hall home games at Walsh Gym… note… All persons (vaccinated and unvaccinated) must wear a mask in all indoor, non-residential university settings on campus, except when alone or dining. MEDIA The game is streamed by the Pirate Sports Network for FloSports subscribers with Sean St. Jacques and Phil Stern on the phone. As usual, the game will also be available over the air on 89.5 FM WSOU and on wsou.net. Liam Plate and Joe Matthews will describe the action on the radio. Live statistics will also be available. WSOU now also airs a postgame “Hall Line” show after the women’s basketball games. Make sure to tune after the last buzzer. POWER INFORMATION The match will be streamed on FloSports, one of the leading streaming services in the world. Special Seton Hall prizes are only available through this link for fans who wish to subscribe to watch Seton Hall events, home and away, as well as all other live events on the FloSports platform. Fans with a .edu school address can purchase a subscription for $6.99 per month, and all other fans can purchase a subscription for $12.50 per month. The non-Seton Hall prices on FloSports are normally $29.99 per month. PROMOTIONS

TAKE A STUDY BREAK Take a study break and come to the women’s basketball game!! Students attending will receive free snacks for the study day at the game! TV DRAW head coach Anthony Bozzella will raffle a new TV to one lucky fan!! LAST GAME

Andra Espinoza-Hunter (Ossining, New York) had a game-high 21 points and Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) Added 20 points and nine assists as the Pirates defeated Princeton on the road on Saturday 70-60. Seton Hall used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to get away from Princeton for good and give the Pirates their first real win of the season. Espinoza-Hunter finished with 21 points based on 3-for-6 shooting from three-point range. She also had four rebounds. Park-Lane had 20 points in an efficient 7-for-11 shooting, tying her season record with nine assists. in return for Seton Hall All Time vs. the Knights: First meeting

Last meeting: AFTER SCOUTING CENTRAL FLORIDA UCF is coming out of a much shortened 2020-21 season. The Knights finished with a final record of 16-5, earning a big bid for the NCAA tournament. UCF defeated Cincinnati and Houston in the American Athletic Conference tournament before falling to the top of the USF in the title game. The Knights dropped their first round of the NCAA Tournament to Northwestern, 62-51. Tay Sanders was named to the AAC Second Team. This season, UCF was predicted to finish second in the 11-team CAA according to the preseason coaches poll, and Sanders was named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team. The Knights go into Tuesday’s game with an impressive 7-1 record. They are only behind with an eight-point loss to Tennessee on November 12. Since then, UCF has won six consecutive games, including a 61-47 win over Mercer on Sunday. Brittney Smith burst out for team highs of 18 points and nine rebounds in the win. NEXT ONE Seton Hall returns to BIG EAST action on Sunday, December 19 when it hosts Marquette at Walsh Gymnasium. Tip time is scheduled for 12 noon. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

