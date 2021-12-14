Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sijomon proves his worth in white ball cricket





The lockdown gave Sijomon Joseph plenty of time to work on his cricket. There was one area, he felt, that he could focus on in particular – hitting sixes. The work he did on that aspect of his percussion will serve Kerala well during the ongoing one-day tournament of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. A more aggressive Sijomon helped Kerala to a stunning victory against Maharashtra. From 120 for six, his uninterrupted seventh wicket of 174 with Vishnu Vinod Kerala delivered a highly unlikely victory. It was also a new record. READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sijomon shines again for Kerala, this time with ball I was delighted to hear that we had broken the record set by MS Dhoni and Shahbaz Nadeem (four years ago), Sijomon saidsports starover the phone from Rajkot on Monday. It felt great to do that chase with Vishnu. He said the innings gave him a lot of confidence in his at bat. These days, as a cricketer, you have to have multiple skills, he said. So I focused hard on my batting. I have worked with former Kerala captain Sreekumar Nair. Like me, he’s a left-handed batter and a left-handed spinner, and that’s important. Looking back on his best innings — 71 not from 70 balls — but in white ball cricket, he said he had little hope of a win in Kerala as he ran away to bat. Something he shared with the Maharashtra team, he discovered when he reached the middle. I heard Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtras captain) tell his teammates that this was the last Kerala wicket they needed to win the match, said Sijomon. But once I started hitting some sixes and saw that I got the ball right, I felt we could do it. And of course Vishnu hit the other side brilliantly. ALSO READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Samarth leads Karnataka to emphatic victory; TN beats Bengal The next day, Sijomon took five wickets against Chhattisgarh to shine in another win for Kerala. It felt nice to be between the wickets on a lane that offered little help to the bowlers, he said. I’m happy to do well with both bat and ball in white-ball cricket; I had never had so many opportunities before. Looking ahead to Kerala’s last game on Tuesday, against Uttarakhand, he said the team was confident in the win. We want to be at the top of the group and qualify for the knockout stage, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/domestic/vijay-hazare-trophy-sijomon-joseph-proves-his-worth-white-ball-cricket/article37945343.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos