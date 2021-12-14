Table Tennis America Alumnus Lily Zhang Wins First American Table Tennis Medal Since 1959 | National news





FREMONT, California., December 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In a historic milestone for the country, Table Tennis America’s own Lily Zhang USA won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles category of the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston. Zhang, 25, has the honor of being the first American table tennis medalist in 62 years. The last time an athlete took home a ping pong medal in the US was in 1959, when: Dick Miles took a men’s single bronze. Zhang scored the memorable victory together with her partner China’s Lin Gaoyuan; the duo was one of two teams from the US and China to participate in the championships commemorating the 50e anniversary of the Ping Pong Diplomacy. Zhang and Gaoyuan lost the semifinals 2-3 to Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata but still managed to put in a memorable performance for the US, including on home turf. This glorious victory is a tribute to the cap of Table Tennis America, the home of Lily. Hailong Shen, CEO of Table Tennis America (TTA), the Bay Area’s leading table tennis facility and training center, expressed pride at a TTA alumnus representing the country on the global stage. “Congratulations to Lily Zhang, and congratulations to both the US and Chinese delegations,” said Mr. shen. “At TTA, we believe we should provide our country’s aspiring athletes with state-of-the-art facilities and great training so that they can hone their passion for ping pong at a competitive professional level, such as Lily Zhang has. This is a moment of immense pride for us and shows that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to coaching young table tennis players,” added Mr. Shen. Lily Zhang praised the facilities and coaching that TTA provided for its success. “I train seven days a week at the TTA club with varied coaches from the Bay Area. Having access to such world-class amenities definitely gave me the boost I needed to play this game at an international level. I’m glad that such sports services exist for our young people and encourage their love of table tennis.” Zhang added: “This opportunity to represent my country and play alongside Lin for the Mixed Doubles Event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy was such a great honor. Winning the medal was the icing on the cake.” Lily Zhang’s victory is a defining moment for table tennis in the US, says Virginia Sunga, CEO of USATT, the national governing body for table tennis in the US. “We are so proud of Lily Zhang for taking home a medal in the US after more than 60 years. Lily is an inspiration to everyone as she has carried the torch of hope and victory for the sport of table tennis the United States. We hope this medal is the start of many more successes to come,” said Ms Sung. Lily was also praised by the high-quality table tennis equipment brand JOOLA. “JOOLA has been Lily’s equipment sponsor since the beginning and we are proud of her achievements at the World Championships,” said Richard Lee, president of JOOLA. About Table Tennis America Table Tennis America (TTA) is a state-of-the-art table tennis training center in the Bay Area that caters to players of all skill levels. Founded in 2015 by Hailong Shen, a top-level professional table tennis player from China, TTA is committed to providing promising young American players with world-class facilities to further develop their skills and also serves as an agent to manage the careers of professional table tennis players. JOIN US – NEW PROMOTIONAL OFFER AT TTA! We have great promotions for the month of DECEMBER Private lessons, small groups and other programs or enter for FREE! Contact us at [email protected] For more information contact: Meng Meng Zhu 650 438 2838 Table tennis America 42670 Albrae St, Fremont, California 94538, USA [email protected]:[email protected] Website – https://www.ttamerica.org Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/ttamerica View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-tennis-america-alumnus-lily-zhang-wins-first-us-table-tennis-medal-since-1959-301442411.html SOURCE Table tennis America

