Kamran Akmal withdraws from PSL after being relegated to silver category





Akmal was initially demoted from the platinum category to the gold category by the Pakistan Cricket Council

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has withdrawn from the 2022 PSL edition after protesting his relegation to the silver category during the draw. Kamran, 39, announced on his YouTube channel that he would not play in the PSL 7 from January 27 in Karachi. The seasoned player, the second-highest go-getter in PSL history with 200 to his name, was initially demoted from the platinum category to the gold category by the Pakistan Cricket Board before the draft was held on December 12. I had even protested why I was demoted for consistently performing for Peshawar in the PSL, he said. On December 12, Kamran went unselected in the gold category and was finally picked up by Peshawar Zalmi in the silver category during the design process in Lahore. I don’t think I deserve to play in the silver category, said Kamran, who last played for Pakistan in 2017. Kamran is regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper batsmen to have played for Pakistan in his 53 Test, 158 ODI and 57 T20I appearances. Please release me as I don’t deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for young people. I don’t want their (Peshawar Zalmi) sympathy just because I played for them for the past six seasons, he said. Yes, I’m not happy with the way I was first demoted and then selected for PSL 7. I don’t think I deserve this treatment. I was surprised when the board initially relegated me from the platinum category to the gold category without any explanation. Kamran thanked Peshawar Zalmi’s management for his support in the last six seasons of the competition and said it would be better if the franchise released him because his heart was not in playing the silver category. Kamran’s younger brother, Umar Akmal, also made a comeback to the PSL in the draft chosen by Quetta Gladiators after serving a 12-month ban and being fined PKR 4.2 million for his role. in not disclosing approaches made against him to spot fix matches in the 5th edition of the PSL.

