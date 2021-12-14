Wolves tennis partners with Special Olympics





NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s tennis programs hosted the Special Olympics Tennis Jamboree, a positive energy tennis event suitable for all levels of Special Olympic/USTA Adaptive Tennis, at the Oakland Tennis Center. “Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, all Special Olympic sports activities were completely shut down from April 2020 to May 2021,” said David Andes, the organizer of Special Olympics Tennis in Central, SC. “That left a huge void for many of our athletes, especially those who live in group homes. We started practicing again in June 2021, but due to the COVID-19 figures we were unable to organize cross-border events. So when the state Special Olympics office announced in October that we were free to move between counties, I reached out to Newberry Head Coach Mark Gardiner about resuming our tradition of the Newberry Tennis Jamboree, and he jumped right into it. across.” Despite the gap between the last time Newberry hosted the event in November 2019, the jamboree proved successful and beneficial for both the Special Olympics athletes and the Newberry College tennis players themselves. “The interaction between the Newberry College Tennis Team and our Special Olympics athletes has been amazing to watch,” said Anthony Buzzetti, director of community outreach at South Carolina Special Olympics. “Newberry College players treated our athletes with compassion and kindness. They quickly identified the skills of our Special Olympics athletes and structured their sessions accordingly. Our athletes were grateful for this experience and openly expressed their appreciation for this group of highly talented tennis players. This event was a powerful reminder of how sport can help us overcome barriers and bring people together.” “I love the Newberry tennis team,” Andes said. “The camaraderie and community between the men’s and women’s teams is immediately noticeable. They love the sport and they love each other. The fact that so many of the players are international makes the experience even more special. And the players started with the Special Olympic athletes so quickly.” Not only did the Wolves impress with how they behaved, but they were also impressed with their ability to teach the sport they love to Special Olympics athletes and give back to the community. “I was amazed at how productive and successful our players with basic skills were under the tutelage and encouragement of the college players,” Andes said. “One of our young players usually hits maybe 30 balls over the net in a 90-minute practice. The Newberry players led a timed, energetic drill in which the same young player hit 86 balls over the net in 3.5 minutes. All around was just inspiring for our players.” After another successful Special Olympics Tennis Jamboree, there is now renewed hope that the event can return to the annual day of giving back to the power of sport that it was five years prior to the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newberryobserver.com/sports/36188/wolves-tennis-partners-with-special-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos