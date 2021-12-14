Katy Perry Prepared Cricket for COVID

The first time Nick Hockley was warned about the seriousness of the coronavirus, it was pop star Katy Perry’s manager.

“She was five months pregnant,” recalls the now Cricket Australia CEO.

“He says, ‘Have you heard about this coronavirus, do you have any concerns’?

“I remember saying no, don’t worry.

“We had heard from the early stages of it (Women’s Twenty20 World Cup) that something was up.

“Something is coming from China that touches Europe, but we haven’t really thought about it.”

Hockley’s where-were-you-when moment is like most Australians.

A virus threatened to destabilize the world, while the majority still blissfully believed the storm would soon move overseas.

What is clear is that Hockley’s professional career has been a never-ending struggle to cope with the pandemic ever since.

In many ways, COVID-19 has been the genesis of Hockley.

And so did the months immediately following the call from Perry’s management leading up to her performance in the World Cup final in front of a record crowd of 86,174 people in the MCG.

Hockley was still the CEO of the T20 World Cup at the time, but Hockley’s first job was to make sure the 2020 men’s edition was not cancelled.

Then, out of the blue, he was thrown into the role of CEO of CA after Kevin Roberts’ financial projections flattened due to COVID-19.

An uncertain summer immediately loomed alongside a battle with a free-to-air broadcaster.

“(Those few months of planning with the T20 World Cup) helped,” Hockley said.

“Because we talked to a lot of experts, a lot of epidemiologists, who were trying to predict how this would all turn out and play out.

“Have three months to work with our government partners, the ICC, to talk to experts. It certainly helped.”

Hockley is by nature a different figure from top sports directors Peter V’landys and Gillon McLachlan.

Therefore, he will not receive the same credit they have for keeping their sport going during the pandemic.

However, it shouldn’t be overlooked that CA has only postponed one game on home soil since the start of the pandemic.

While the decision to withdraw from Australia’s South Africa test tour was heavily criticized when CA claimed the protocols were not detailed enough, there has been hardly any problem at home.

Last year’s Perth test with Afghanistan was the only one to be postponed due to COVID-19, while this summer’s Optus Stadium Ashes clash has been moved to Hobart.

The Sydney Test was somehow saved during the Northern Beaches outbreak last summer, while India also made sure India head to the Gabba for the series finale.

A short women’s run in India was postponed last summer when the ODI World Cup was rolled back in New Zealand, but that resulted in both a test and a cue ball this season.

CA also did what the AFL and NRL couldn’t with their major women’s leagues.

It has managed to go through a full women’s BBL as planned with a $3.5 million outlay for a full Sydney hub last summer, as well as further quarantine stays this year.

“I’m most proud that we’ve kept the women’s stuff going,” Hockley said.

“The first international series (of any sport) hosted here was New Zealand women when they came and played in Brisbane.

“What people also don’t really appreciate is that we have three formats of the game.

“Then there is female, male, domestic and international.”

Problems in the domestic game were almost the most complex, due to border crossings, overseas imports, and players coming in and out of squads.

“The Big Bash is just seriously complicated,” Hockley said.

“In footy you probably have a week-long cadence, while in the Big Bash you play a game every two and a half days.

“Logistics is much more complicated. There is no room for movement or mistakes.”

Also crucially, the pandemic could not have come at a worse time for CA.

Back-to-back summers at home against India and England are their most lucrative.

Both visiting countries have lived in different COVID-19 worlds than Australia, where a sudden shutdown and change of restrictions seem inscrutable and nonsensical in a minimal number of cases.

That was particularly evident in both the Sydney Test dramas last year, and England’s initial resistance this summer before Hockley made virtual contact with the tourists.

Still, he describes last summer as the greater achievement, measurable by the relief at CA headquarters when it was confirmed that the India squad was on the plane.

“When I think about the BCCI, you would normally have one or two phone calls in the months leading up to surgery,” Hockley said.

“You would exchange some correspondence about tour dates and talk to the travel agency about VISA applications.

“While we had daily zoom conversations for four months. And by the end probably three times a day.”

Hockley, like most, would like to think that this summer will be the last he has to contend with coronavirus.

That he can now work with players on topics they are passionate about, such as climate change with Pat Cummins and cultural diversity with Usman Khawaja, should be a breath of fresh air.

But the same hopes were expressed last season, and there was a time in May when this summer’s schedule was released and Australia was nearly COVID-19-free.

“Before this, I worked in emerging acquisitions and worked long hours,” Hockley said.

“And then the Olympics (2012), which people call the most complex logistical exercise in peacetime.

“But this, the last 18 months for our team, was just on another level.”